Will Arabtec ever climb out of the debt hole?

The plot thickens as Arabtec’s Group CEO steps down , but who would want to step into Wail Farsakh’s shoes?

It seems like it’s never a quiet day at the Arabtec office at the moment as the latest episode in the saga revealed that the construction firm had parted ways with Group CEO Farsakh.

Farsakh, whose tenure lasted just short of a year after taking the helm in April 2020, was tasked with “re-structuring” an already cash-strapped firm with debts exceeding $220m.

In what must have been a thankless task for Farsakh, limited liquidity in the construction sector and Covid-19 placed further pressures on the company in 2020, ultimately leading to its collapse.

Four months since the company entered liquidation, nobody would blame Farsakh for walking away, but the real question here is: Who would want to lead Arabtec Holding at the moment? It would certainly take a brave individual considering their track record with recruitment.

In October of 2019, the company saw a management shake-up when Boyd Merrett resigned as the CEO of Arabtec Construction. Merrett took up the role in July 2017 and was replaced by Farsakh, the former general manager of Dutco Balfour Beatty, who was only appointed group chief operating officer in September 2019.

Later, in April 2020, Farsakh replaced Peter Pollard as the group CEO of Arabtec Holding.

Wail Farsakh, the former group CEO of Dubai contractor Arabtec.

The turbulence of management restructures continued in July 2020, as HE Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi was appointed as chairman of the firm, taking over the role from HE Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, who had resigned from his position.

The long-running crisis has also been felt across the firm’s wider scale of stakeholders.

The company’s board and management worked closely with regulators and stakeholders to maximise value for all, but those associated with Arabtec included Depa Group, which was left exposed with a debt of $22.3m.

While Depa has since remained tight-lipped on the situation with Arabtec, we found out that its management has implemented a group-wide transformation and restructuring programme while continuing to take action to reduce the company’s cost base to protect its financial position.

While I don’t want to be too negative about the situation, measures have been put in place to secure the best value for Arabtec’s subsidiaries.

Arabtec Holding hired corporate advisory firm deNovo for a potential sale of its subsidiary Target and is hoping that funds raised will be used to pay creditors and salaries.

It’s incredibly difficult to predict what the future may hold for Arabtec, but several attempts have been made to save the business without any success.

An investor willing to take a chance on the business seems like inevitably the only way out.

Ashley Williams, Arabian Business special correspondent and Editor-in-Chief of Construction Week Middle East.