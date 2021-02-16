Less is more: how smaller jets can help airlines to recover

Around the world, airline operators are closely reviewing their fleet strategies as they prepare to recover in what is likely to be a squeezed travel market over the next few years.

The temptation for many airlines will of course be to ramp up networks, frequencies and capacity as soon as governments ease travel restrictions and open the flood gates to pent-up VFR (visiting friends and relatives) demand.

You cannot blame operators for wanting to get their aircraft flying again but there is a risk that airlines could end up reintroducing seats quicker than the demand returns, resulting in poor load factors and balance sheets. This is particularly true in the Middle East region, which has traditionally faced overcapacity issues in the past.

When it comes to fleet management in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, one solution for airlines will be to structure their fleets around a backbone of more efficient and easier-to-fill single-aisle jets like Boeing’s 737s and Airbus’ A320s.

The region’s narrow-body fleet size was just 500 aircraft at the start of 2020 but huge orders from the likes of flydubai and Air Arabia for 737 Max’s (pictured) and A320’s.

In fact, single-aisle jets are expected to spearhead the aviation industry’s recovery over the next decade, with deliveries of narrow-body aircraft set to reach as much as 90 percent of pre-COVID expectations compared to just 40 percent of wide-body jets over the next 10 years.

The Middle East's fleet composition in particular is set to swing towards narrow-body aircraft, mainly because of the fast growth of low-cost airlines in the region as the market matures.

It will be interesting to see how this trend impacts on the dynamic of the Middle East fleet, which has long been a stronghold for wide-body jets. Personally, I don’t see any reason why certain legacy carriers can’t join budget airlines in incorporating narrow-body planes into their fleets.

Of course, A320s and 737s won’t be suitable for every airline, including super-connectors like Emirates. But nowadays, the newest narrow-bodies are proving to be increasingly capable replacements for larger jets on certain routes. For example, Airbus’ A321XLR, set to enter service in 2023, can fly for 4,700nm and offers generous class configurations.

Crucially, jets like the A321XLR and Boeing’s 737 Max – when it returns to service – could contribute to airline recoveries by offering lower risk and smaller operational costs. Specifically, the long range capabilities of modern narrow-bodies could cater for services where demand does not warrant a wide-body during the industry’s recovery period.

While low-cost carriers will continue to be the bread-and-butter operators of A320s and 737s, legacy carriers could use jets like the A321XLR to tentatively reopen longer haul markets without risking overcapacity. Looking beyond the industry’s recovery, narrow-bodies could even allow legacy carriers to diversify and explore new, underdeveloped markets where airports are too small to support wide-bodies.

The point about diversification is an important one to reinforce. In the future, narrow-bodies will provide more versatility and flexibility when it comes to networks and capacity fluctuations, in theory better protecting airlines against market volatility.

The pandemic has shown how vulnerable airlines really are. Most carriers, certainly the unprofitable ones, will need to review their models in the coming years and fleet structure should be a key consideration. Even if traffic does fully recover by 2024, now is an opportunity for airlines to negotiate with suppliers to create more sustainable, cost-effective and flexible fleets. Obviously, wide-bodies will continue to have a role to play in the Gulf, but by reviewing fleets, airlines across the spectrum can better arm themselves against future crises.​

Joe Peskett, special aviation correspondent for Arabian Business, and Editor of Aviation Business Middle East