Hunting unicorns: Why the next billion-dollar company might be Emirati

The Middle East’s next “unicorn” will be Emirati. So says Waze co-founder Uri Levine, the entrepreneur whose traffic and navigation app was bought by Google for over $1.1 billion in 2013.

It is, he insists, “very likely” that the UAE will produce the region’s next billion-dollar business.

Indeed, two recent unicorns – companies valued at over $1 billion – were created in the Emirates.

The e-commerce website Souq.com was bought by Amazon in 2017 and the ride-hailing app Careem was sold to Uber last year. The UAE has a growing reputation as a significant incubator of technology start-ups – and deservedly so.

Across the Middle East and North Africa, start-up firms attracted investments topping $1 billion during 2020 according to the MAGNiTT data platform. Despite coronavirus, MENA start-ups attracted more investment last year than in 2019, and this reflects investor confidence in the tech sector. Of all the MENA nations, the UAE ranked first in terms of both the number of investment deals – securing 26 percent – and overall capital invested. The nation’s domestic tech market, already worth close to $10 billion a year, is growing fast.

That reflects the careful construction over the last two decades of a vibrant UAE tech ecosystem. Founded in 1999, Dubai Internet City now hosts 1,600 companies working across artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, cloud technologies and robotics. Favourable tax and ownership rules have seen many global IT firms establish their regional base in DIC – including Facebook, Google, Microsoft, IBM and Huawei.

The UAE has, meanwhile, become a magnet for talent from more technologically-advanced nations.

The draw lies in the ease-of-doing-business and quality-of-life factors as well as the availability of visas for start-up founders.

And as the search for tech capability heats up, the UAE is now granting citizenship to selected investors and prized tech professionals.

New relationships

Emirates’ tech prospects have been particularly enhanced by last summer’s Abraham Accords that normalised diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel. Signed six months ago, the peace agreement has sparked a rush to forge closer ties between the Middle East’s two main finance and technology hubs – explaining Uri Levine’s prediction that another Emirati unicorn will soon emerge.

Israel’s super-advanced tech sector is rich in knowhow, employs a 10th of the workforce and drives almost half the country’s exports of goods and services. Now the UAE wants an outsized global tech status too – not only as an innovation hub but as a centre for tech money-raising, building on the existing financial services sector and helping the broader diversification away from oil and gas.

Already, Israeli-Emirati tech deals are afoot – in some cases bringing into the open commercial tie-ups kept covert prior to diplomatic rapprochement. Last August, Abu Dhabi’s APEX National Investment hooked up with Israel’s TeraGroup to develop a rapid Covid-19 testing device. Abu Dhabi AI outfit Group 42 similarly signed a deal with two Israeli defence firms, to conduct joint coronavirus research.

Bahrain, which signed its own peace deal with Israel following the UAE’s lead has already unlocked a surge of cross-border investments as Israeli tech firms look to tap into the UAE’s financing capacity, while using the Emirates as a gateway to the broader Arab world. The UAE, meanwhile, now has an opportunity to turbocharge its tech sector.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia also wants to diversify away from hydrocarbons towards tech. Late last year, Western Union, the world’s largest money transfer firm, paid $200 million for a 15 percent stake in STC – valuing the payments business at $1.3 billion, creating Saudi’s first unicorn.

NEOM, the futuristic city set to cost $500 billion.

The recent announcement of NEOM, the futuristic city set to cost $500 billion, put tech at the heart of Saudi’s “Vision 2030” economic reinvention program. But to become the region’s main tech hub, the Kingdom must take on the UAE, seeing as most of the global tech firms operating in the Gulf are already based in Dubai.

During this Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE’s tech scene has continued to develop rapidly – and across the world, lockdowns have heightened our tech dependence. As hundreds of millions of us have been forced to work, shop, learn and entertain ourselves from home, the valuations of the US tech giants have soared. The FAANG stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google – are now worth well in excess of $6 trillion between them. That’s more than the annual GDP of the UK and France combined.

Great power, new responsibility?

Some say the huge growth of “big tech” means we’re in for a regulatory backlash that could then see governments everywhere, taking their cue from the US authorities, starting to limit tech-related innovation.

However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the US remain hungry for campaign donations and are mindful that China’s tech champions are becoming ever more prominent – and if the US firms are hindered, their international rivals could take advantage.

So US big tech will surely remain lightly regulated, a trend the rest of the world – including the Middle East – will follow. And the UAE is surely about to emerge, and fast, as a major global tech hub.

Liam Halligan is a columnist for the Daily Telegraph