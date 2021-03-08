Progress made, but long path ahead to reach gender equality in the workplace

The circle of female leaders has certainly been widening. Women have achieved significant milestones in recent decades, reaching positions of influence in all walks of life, be it in business, politics, or academia. However, we still have a long way to go to reach the desired gender balance in the workplace.

There is no dearth of inspirational female role models. Women have proved time and again that we are resilient and determined and committed to results, which is demonstrated through successful project management.

We have proven that we can excel in leadership roles, and over the past few decades, women have started to make their mark in the project management industry, running global projects and proving to be natural leaders across various industries, such as technology, construction and aerospace.

The UAE is a great example of how countries in the Middle East and North Africa are leading efforts to enhance women’s roles as key partners in building nations’ future. The country has set policies to protect women and promote gender equality in the workplace – such as establishing the Gender Balance Council – and has implemented a law ensuring women receive equal pay when performing the same kind of work as men.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimi joins the brigade and is serving as the Minister of State for International Cooperation in the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. She continues to manage the Vice President’s Office for Political Affairs. As managing director of Dubai’s World Expo 2020 bid, she oversaw a historic success at the Bureau International des Expositions.

Her Excellency Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi is the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future in UAE. She also oversees the Prime Minister’s Office and has held the position of Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, the first ministerial position of its kind in the world.

Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi holds the prestigious post of Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation, leading the process of articulating UAE Leadership’s Vision in alignment with the National Agenda. Al Hashimi’s leadership is a testament to the new ways of working, which we have featured in our Brightline-Forbes case study.

Grace Najjar with Her Excellency Huda AlHashimi, Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation of the UAE Government.

And finally, Emirati engineer Sarah Al Amiri, the young minister behind the UAE’s Hope Mission to Mars is one of the best examples of women leaving an indelible mark in the region. Apart from being listed by the BBC as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women of 2020, Al Amiri reflects UAE’s ambition for advancement in making change in the world.

At Project Management Institute (PMI), we are also embracing more women into the project economy, and we are leading by example as more women are now occupying high ranks within PMI’s leadership. As the first PMI female managing director in the MENA region, I feel a sense of pride, but also a big responsibility to lead this bandwagon in the right direction. We are mindful in supporting women throughout all levels within our organization from executives to chapters to volunteers’ communities. We especially strive to see women encourage and empower one another as a critical element in building the legacy we aspire to see.

PMI’s pulse of the profession research shows that 88 percent of project professionals say having diverse project teams increases value. In our case for diversity report, we note companies that do commit – and invest in – diversity and inclusion see better project outcomes. Organizations that offer or sponsor gender-based programming are more often associated with high performance (63 percent versus 36 percent). And culturally diverse leadership is also associated with higher organizational performance (85 percent versus 61 percent).

The world needs women to go for it and apply for the dream job, rather than the job that they’re presently qualified for. Women lead with passion, are resilient and determined, and with the right training and education, we can set the ball rolling toward a truly equitable workplace.

It’s crucial to hone skills, including collaborative leadership, empathy for the voice of customer, risk management, innovative mindset, framework governance, communication, emotional intelligence, and team building – referred to as power skills at PMI.

Interestingly, these are largely non-technical skills and are associated with a higher EQ. In a world where technology is automating more of our daily routine, people-centric capabilities are now more important than ever.

Therefore, my second piece of advice to any woman striving for success in the project management field, or any other field of choice, would be to acquire the power skills first and foremost, and leverage the innate strengths women are born with, such as our emotional intelligence, resiliency, and ability to adopt a fighter mentality when striving for excellence.

Grace Najjar, Managing Director, MENA, PMI, shares insights on women in leadership and gender balance at the workplace.