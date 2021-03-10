Moving the needle on workplace mental health

If more proof were needed that mental health in the workplace is a conversation whose time has come you need look no further than a global alliance recently formed.

The Global Business Collaboration for Better Workplace Mental Health has been launched with six founding BHP, Clifford Chance, Deloitte, HSBC, Salesforce and Unilever. Collectively, these companies, which employ approximately a million workers around the world, have signed a pledge to work together to foster open conversation around often stigmatized topic and promote good mental health in their respective organisations.

With mental health now becoming more important that office chairs and desks, Arabian Business sat down virtually with Sir Ian Cheshire, who has served as chairman of Barclays UK, CEO of Kingfisher plc, and who now has taken up the chairmanship of the Global Business Collaboration.

What is the aim of this new worldwide initiative?

The more that we can move the dial on what works around workplace mental health the more we can help people around the world. This is all shared practice that we should be able to come together and help each other with, and build community around.

We’re aiming to get to between 10 and 12 founding partners who can provide the infrastructure to make sure it’s continuous. We’re really keen to get more non-UK headquartered institutions. What we want is the Middle East and Latin American, African, Chinese, Indian businesses to get involved. We think there’s room for big important Middle East players who are ideally global but headquartered in different parts.

Is the world of work opening up about mental health?

In the business world I found this extraordinary anxiety about talking about it, despite one in four people having an issue, and, more or less, four in four knowing someone who has had some sort of issue. I was talking to one CEO who watched his children go through the most appalling set of challenges in their adolescence, entirely real mental health challenges, and to watch this incredibly capable, organised, dynamic person just be completely crushed by what was happening and no idea what to do about it. He felt he couldn’t talk about it because it was a failure, it was something to do with him.

Has coronavirus given us the opportunity to have a fresh conversation about mental health?

Yes it is an odd sort of silver lining. I genuinely think it’s opened the door to a much better, healthier conversation. The topic is now well up, with the negative that unfortunately there’s a lot of concealed harm, which will come out in the next 18 months to three years, with people who have suffered during this and we need to be there for them as we go through the reset.

If taking workplace mental health seriously translates into a better bottom line, why are more companies not seeing the benefit?

How do you argue with the finance director to put in something in place on this? This is a realistic real-world challenge ‘why should we spend money?’

We’ve done lots of payback analysis, which says, you get extraordinary paybacks. I think if we treat mental wellbeing the same way we treat physical wellbeing, you’ve got a base level of ‘we’re ok’ but there’s also the opportunity to be better. So, not just catching the people who are in crisis but actually engaging with good mental health and positive wellbeing.

If future economies are essentially knowledge and human-based, as Artificial Intelligence takes the other stuff away, we’ve got to think very hard about how we keep the mental side of the workplace in peak condition rather than just good enough to show up.

The pandemic has contributed to work-related stress and significantly increased rates of anxiety and depression

Will companies that don’t improve lose out in the long run?

The research shows that millennials and Generation Z are more interested in this and the topic, and more sensitive at the moment with what’s going on.

For the right employers who do a good job on this, this is a way of attracting and retaining talent, which, frankly, is absolutely in the business interest. I think there’s a really strong set of business cases for this. The more forward-looking businesses have clocked this and they’re now working out how to do it.

What have you learned about stress in the C-Suite?

One of the topics we developed for the business world was a sense of your own personal supply chain as a person. How do you get your physical wellbeing looked after the gym, have you got a coach, have you got a mentor? And there’s no doubt that we all face periods of real stress, it’s impossible to have a long career without some crises or real challenges, but your choice is always your response to that. Building networks and people around you to help you have the freedom to choose, and the freedom to respond to even really bad situations.

Work-related stress is impacting employees’ performance and productivity

What is the first step that these companies can take to start them down this journey?

The reason we’ve come up with a pledge is there has to be a declaration of intent. The first step is by talking about it from the top level, it gives permission down the organisation which cascades.

The second bit is that there’s some ability to provide service and real tools, which increasingly is something we can do a lot digitally. That is the big difference from 10 or 15 years ago, there’s a wealth of ways we can help people which we couldn’t before.

I’m really excited about the global digital opportunity in this space, I think we can go very much faster than we could have done in the analogue world.

Global Business Collaboration for Better Workplace Mental Health

To join the GBC, leaders must sign a pledge and commit to the following actions within their business: