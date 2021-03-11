Neighbourhood watch: What’s happening in the GCC’s inward investment market in 2021

When it comes to the GCC’s region’s current foreign direct investment landscape, the cat’s not so much amongst the pigeons, as has taken up permanent residency in Pigeon Central and is now applying for citizenship.

In August last year we had the Abraham Accords signalling the rapprochement between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain; in January the Al-Ula Agreement was signed to end the diplomatic stand-off with Qatar; and in February, Saudi Arabia signalled that multinationals wanting to win public contracts would need to have their regional headquarters in the Kingdom.

With so many significant initiatives and changes, it’s hard to keep up with what this actually means for companies looking at moving to, and growing, in the region, but I think it is possible to discern a few clear trends.

Firstly, for the short-to-medium term at least, the UAE’s position as the pre-eminent regional business hub is secure on the basis that, along with Bahrain, it’s the only country that can provide total regional connectivity to the whole of the Levant and GCC. This very much plays back to the founding pitch for pioneer free zones like JAZFA, DIFC and DMCC – that they can offer complete regional access and that, ostensibly, they can support companies and investors from anywhere in the world.

Whilst the UAE’s regional play is intact, most obviously through Dubai, we’re also seeing the rise of challenger jurisdictions in the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah is one example, which, through RAKEZ, has built an international reputation as a cost effective and efficient place to set up manufacturing operations. FDI is less interested in reputations and more attracted to practicalities, particularly post-coronavirus, so a number of the newer and more agile locations are grabbing market share based on their more pragmatic approaches.

For Qatar, freshly back in the fold, there’s obviously a serious benefit for the likes of QFC and QFZ, that companies established there can now access the rest of the GCC, so we can expect to see more regional competition for investment from Qatar. QFC for example, will now be challenging for the same FDI projects that might previously have only been considering locating in DIFC or ADGM.

Indeed, that investment attraction in the Middle East is now altogether more competitive can only be of benefit to the investor companies themselves. Gone are the days of ‘build it and they will come’. We are now seeing across the region a very keen sharpening of offers and approaches, with increases in foreign ownership provisions, long term visas, access to residency and more, all becoming more common. All of this coming in 2021, as we emerge from 12 months of Covid-induced chaos in many sectors, means there’s an increasingly compelling array of options for companies looking at the region for the first time, and that’s got to be good for the corporate world.

You may think that this is bad for the UAE, and Dubai in particular, but the country’s first-mover advantage, established supply chains, international reputation, and mature industry ecosystems are not something that can be replicated easily or quickly elsewhere in the region, if at all. Similarly, there’s the old adage that being the best house on the worst street is not really much of a positive, so the wider region improving its offer actually benefits the UAE regardless.

2021 will likely see a small flow of Israeli companies looking to establish operations in the UAE, however this is unlikely to be the Klondike that many have predicted. Look beyond the few headline announcements, and there’s not actually a huge FDI flow there. Rather, we expect to see Israeli firms establish commercial partnerships, and distributor and agency agreements in the UAE as they test the market first rather than diving in headlong. They are playing a long game.

Saudi Arabia’s recent diktat on regional HQs is obviously still being mulled over in boardrooms here and worldwide and, like all such announcements, details and substance are sought to understand exactly what this means and how it will be implemented and monitored.

In many ways, this is no different to current practice in the Saudi energy sector whereby any company in the Aramco supply chain has to be locally registered and engaged in In-Country Value programmes. This has obviously led to most international companies opting to do business through local agency agreements, so this is likely to be the main outcome with regards to the HQ ruling, certainly for SMEs, who wouldn’t have the wherewithal to establish Saudi operations anyway.

HSBC presents an interesting case in this regard. The bank operates in Saudi Arabia primarily through its local subsidiary SABB which is listed on the Riyadh exchange and viewed as local entity. As such, it’s unlikely that HSBC would be compelled to move their regional HQ from their new purpose-built office tower in Downtown Dubai, when it already has a fully established and very large local footprint in KSA. Maybe, this might be the model that other multinational firms follow in the medium-term, by establishing genuine Saudi-based operations that are treated as local businesses, which negates the HQ requirement.

Whilst we await this to fully play out, it’s probably a fair assumption that we haven’t seen the last of the big news in this area for 2021. Expo 2020 is likely to be a forum for both countries and companies alike to put their best foot forward, so I think we can expect a flurry of developments later in the year once Expo is underway. With the world’s focus on the region, there will be no better time to make a splash and claim the spotlight, even if your competitor does the same the next day.

Joe Hepworth, Director, OCO Middle East, and Founder of the British Centres for Business (BCB)