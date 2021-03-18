The clicks and mortar future for retail post-coronavirus

“Whoever said money can’t buy happiness simply didn’t know where to go shopping.” Gertrude Stein’s line may have been funny once but doesn’t ring quite as true now. When she wrote it, a bar code merely referred to what you should wear to a soirée at the Waldorf. A smart card was a birthday message from Dorothy Parker. Even Macy’s, the grand dame of the US retail scene, had only just started experimenting with event marketing, having launched their first Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1924 – just over two years after the first ever shopping mall opened in Kansas City.

Back then, retail was fun. And big. Customer experience counted for everything. But what of it today? It was a question I tried to answer at last month’s Arabian Business Forum during a panel that allowed retailers to step out of the path of the speeding e-commerce juggernaut for a few precious hours. To summarise: It’s complicated.

According to the PWC Global Insights Survey, 88 percent of retail CEOs in the region rate digital as their key priority for 2021 and beyond. And cloud platform Twilio have stated that consumer digital literacy advanced an incredible six years in just six months, thanks to a combination of remote learning, working from home and the massive uplift in e-commerce.

The impact of Covid-19 on our larger retailers and, in particular, malls was immediate and some were very quick off the mark to address it. Last March, Dubai Mall partnered with Noon and Namshi to put the inventory of most of its stores online. But while that was a great save for transaction volumes, what about the other side of retail that online can’t provide – the experience? How do we reinvent customer interactions to take advantage of the rapid increase digital understanding among consumers?

It’s not about the transaction

From a commercial perspective, we can start by changing the KPIs. Instead of revenue per square metre, we might start talking about engagements per square metre. Think about the immersive experience Nike offers with the basketball court in their Times Square flagship. It doesn’t sell directly, but Nike has created a legend every fan wants to visit.

Basketball court in Nike’s Soho store in New York. Image: Nike

Add in technology and the experiences grow richer. In the world of “phygital” (physical and digital) you can take your entire wardrobe on your smartphone into a store to find the right matches. UK retailer the John Lewis Partnership even makes it possible for you to select a personal shopper online by viewing their fashion/homeware/furnishing credentials.

Labelling it “retail choreography”, software provider Qudini has a way to manage every moment a shopper spends in-store using their smartphone, from identifying free sales staff to posting live updates on stock. H&M talks about “perishable experiences” as they pioneer live commerce product launches simultaneously in different cities around the world. BEL Group’s cheese brand Kiri has even provided visits to the French countryside in Saudi supermarkets via VR headsets. Exciting times.

Maybe as e-commerce removes the need to transact from stores, more imaginative retailers will seize the digital opportunity to reinvent what it means to shop. Malls will become brand adventure zones rather than a collection of well-dressed, perfumed stockrooms with a car park – a destination rather than a chore.

It all reminds me of my first job as a “Saturday boy” at iconic punk clothing store Acme in the UK. The best sales advice my manager taught me went like this: “People don’t come here to buy stuff. They come to pose and tell each other how sharp they look. And that’s the moment you sell them an overpriced t-shirt.”

Mark Fiddes, Consulting Creative Director.