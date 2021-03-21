Learning to say ‘no’ is a skill employees need to acquire fast

For anyone old enough to remember the 1970s, there was a famous song about how sorry seemed to be the hardest word to say. Obviously, Elton John never worked in an office, or he’d have chosen a different word.

I recall a recent conversation I had with a friend who told me about an organisation that was scrambling to undertake an activity for innovation month. The organisation, which was relatively new, didn’t feel that it could say no to this exercise, despite not having the resources nor time to do it justice. The result was rushed and didn’t do anyone any good. But the box had been ticked.

They’re not alone. I’ve worked in places where saying no simply isn’t a choice anyone can make, except the boss. Either you feel pressured to do whatever you’re told, or you’re so eager to please that you’ll always say yes, no matter the personal cost.

The ability to say this one, short word, however, matters now more than ever. It’s a sign that the organisation’s management values the opinion of its employees and wants to empower them into choosing the optimum path. If I’m saying no to an idea or a question, then there’ll be a good reason for it. And I’ll suggest an alternative, which I’d much prefer to do instead of having to follow through on a demand that I know doesn’t make sense for the organisation or its goals.

An empowered workplace is one that respects every viewpoint, where management listens to what employees have to say, and where consensus guides the way. These are the places I want to work.

Self-preservation

Then, of course, there’s the issue of personal well-being. The past year has been the toughest I can recall when it comes to work, and many of us are both physically and emotionally drained. Due to remote working, hiring freezes and squeezed budgets, we’re working longer hours and undertaking more roles. For our own sakes, we need to learn that saying no can also be an act of self-preservation. If I don’t have the time for a new project, I need to say so.

The same is true of people who ask for support without asking you how your workload is. The sense that I get from many people in the workplace is that they’re incredibly stretched.

Whoever is asking something of you should respect your own working agenda and schedule – and if they’re not, then you’re fully entitled to push back.

I know how difficult it can be to say no, especially given where we are. Many organisations are hierarchical, with little room given to discussion between managers and their teams on what should be done and how. But we’ve got to start challenging these habits and change the idea that we must always say yes to leadership.

And there are ways to learn how to say no. Psychologist William Ury suggests having an anchor phrase you can use, such as “I have a policy” or, “These are my focus areas for this month/quarter/year.” What’s important is to be confident, clear, concise and consistent in what you say.

Therapist Laurie Leinwand suggests letting the other person know how you can help them. By doing this, you are acknowledging their request and showing respect to them in a way that’ll both defuse the tension you may feel from saying no and still help to maintain that relationship.

And finally, I have one word for all you yes-loving managers out there: Listen to your employees, give them a say, and empower them to do what they think is right for you and the organisation. You may be surprised. And you may even learn to love hearing the word no.

Alex Malouf, communications professional and the only Chartered Communicator, Chartered Marketer, and Senior Communication Management Professional in the Middle East.