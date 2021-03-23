Five lessons learned by CEOs during Covid-19 crisis

Almost exactly a year to the day since national lockdowns were implemented across the Middle East region as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the lessons from the global pandemic continue to be learned and applied in order to seize the growth opportunities ahead.

The 24th edition of the PwC CEO survey makes for interesting reading and is refreshingly positive, particularly after the economic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 virus.

Here, Stephen Anderson, Middle East Strategy and Markets Leader, for PwC Middle East, shares the five things CEOs have learned from the crisis from his perspective.

Communication

The level of communication that I’ve done with my teams, with my clients, ticked up enormously. I think the level of empathy in those communications also ticked up enormously. We were in our homes, we were finding out more about people’s backgrounds.

For some people working from home it’s been really tough. Everybody in their late 40s, with older kids and who have a nice house, that’s quite nice, but our younger staff working from home, in shared accommodation or with young kids, trying to do a day-job in that kind of environment, that’s put a mental toll on them.

Talking openly around mental health has been a big plus that’s come out of this.

Importance of client relationships

We focus very much on the technology and how we can connect, but it’s very hard to build a new relationship online. If you have a very strong relationship, then it’s relatively seamless to then do more work or more interaction with that client in all sectors, if you have that relationship.

But I think, coming out of Covid, we’re talking about travelling less and doing more online, but I think businesses will still have to reflect on, how are we going to go about building those relationships?

Access to real-time data

I’ve never managed my business so tightly as during this pandemic. I thought I really understood my business, but when you’re looking on a day-to-day basis, you really understand your business. I think those lessons will be very important.

I think the key to that was the access to real-time data. We’ve spent a lot of money on Cloud and dashboard technology, but that really came into its own when you really wanted to know, what were my costs today? What cash came in today? What are my revenues today? What is it this hour?

Being able to real-time manage your business was a big plus.

Remote work

Despite everything, remote work works and there are huge efficiency gains to be had from that.

Driving change management and adoption of new ways of working

Typically if you put a new system in, you make it optional and people over time adopt it through training programmes, change management programmes. But in the space of a week I had all of my partners very easily setting up remote working, doing calls, video conferencing, presenting on screen, all of the things they probably wouldn’t have done and then, out of sheer necessity, suddenly they’re able to do it.

We went through five years of transformation in five weeks. To write the new manual on change management, maybe it doesn’t take two years with stakeholder engagement, maybe it just takes a bit of necessity and get on with it and adapt.

I think there’s probably a new way of thinking about implementation and change management that comes off the back of all that.