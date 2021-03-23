An undefeated champion’s view on the importance of coaching

For the answer you have to look no further than Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Back in October 2020 in Abu Dhabi, defending an undefeated professional record, millions of eyes across the world were tuned in to see how he would fare following the death of his father, coach and mentor, just three months earlier.

Despite the immense pressure Khabib looked unfazed. But little did the watching world know, he had also secretly promised his mother that it would be his last fight. Win, lose or draw.

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, that retirement finally became official as UFC president Dana White told ESPN Khabib would not fight again, and the titles he had won were to be put back up for contention.

29-0 it is. He is officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Within the blood sweat and tears of Khabib’s career, one individual stood out. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was much more than the man the fighter called ‘father’. Coach, mentor, best friend, and the person who single handedly mapped out ‘The Eagle’s’ unblemished 29-0 fight career – this was a bond that went so far beyond the realms of a father and son.

Often referred to in shorthand as ‘Father’s Plan’, Khabib’s career goes down in MMA folklore as the blueprint of one of the greatest we will ever see. It was the forging of not only Khabib the fighter, but Khabib the man.

In a world exclusive interview with Esquire Middle East, the superstar, followed by more than 27 million fans on social media, spoke out for the first time about his retirement and the importance of following his father’s advice.

Image: Esquire Middle East / ITP Media Group

“There were some moments when I did not agree with him or my father did not agree with me, but we always found some kind of compromise and came to a resolution,” says Khabib as he explains that a level of complete trust was central to the process, and even when questions were raised, the outcomes would always be fruitful.

“There were many times when I used to not even understand why my father was telling me something at that moment. But he told me: ‘you just do, you will come to the result’ and 80 percent of the time when I thought so, then I came to the final result and I realised that my father was right. And there are a lot of times when my father told me and even if I did not agree, then I just followed his instructions and the result was 90 percent positive and good for me.”

If you talk to most people about Khabib’s father, they will likely refer to him as a coach – but this is the furthest thing from what his son wants him to be remembered as. Through his eyes you see more a man of the people – one who developed and helped humans, and not merely athletes.

“I would not want people to associate him as a coach, as a person who developed wrestling or something else. My father had a lot of projects and the biggest thing he did was he brought up people, brought up a personality and he always told me: ‘The biggest and best investment is investing in people’,” he says. “There were a lot of relatives close, whom my father both supported and raised. There were many orphans who he watched over and cared for. So in this direction he left a very large legacy. A lot of people depended on him. Of course, it all depends on the Almighty, but he was the reason for this. So, I thought that he left a huge legacy and over time people will understand it even more.”

It is these qualities Khabib looks to take on himself – not those of a day-to-day coach, but more so those of a mentor.

Image: Esquire Middle East / ITP Media Group

When asked if he plans to go into coaching the next generation of fighters he stops short of accepting that title. “To some extent, this can be called a coaching life, but I am not going to fully enter into coaching. I will always be there and share my experience,” he says.

In a sport where over-the-top personalities have a history of being pushed to the front of the queue, an introvert like Khabib has learned to live with the spotlight his success has brought him, rather than to fully embrace it. To this day, having to deal with the day-to-day trappings of fame is something he admits that he still struggles to wrestle with.

“Life in the public eye is very stressful. I would like to live the ordinary life of an ordinary person, like I did 10 years ago. But now I have championship belts, from fights won by me,” he says. While he was under no illusion that fame would come with success, the weight of it can at times be too much.

“I understood that fame would come along with this, but I did not realise that it would be so difficult. It’s very hard to live like this and I would like to return to the calmness that was before I became famous.”

*This is an abridged version of the full interview, to read more of this world exclusive visit.