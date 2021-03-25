Why it’s time to watch this airspace after a year of turbulence for the aviation industry

A year ago today, the skies above the UAE fell silent as the country introduced a ban on all regular passenger flights in and out of the country in response to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The world’s busiest aviation hub suddenly suspended all departures out of its airports and the world braced itself for the unknown.

Etihad Airways and Dubai Airports said that inbound and outbound passenger flights would be suspended for a period of two weeks. Little did we know then that the travel crisis would drag on for a whole year and more, costing tens of thousands of jobs and causing airlines to haemorrhage cash at a truly breath-taking rate.

Contrails painting the sky and massive A380s roaring over airport perimeter fences were once as much a part of the landscape of Dubai and Abu Dhabi as shiny skyscrapers and glamorous beachfronts. Twelve months on and all Etihad’s 10 superjumbos remain grounded and will probably never fly commercially again. Emirates, meanwhile, operates a sliver of its A380 fleet.

It is no exaggeration to say the global and regional aviation sector has endured its most brutal-ever year.

But airlines and airports are already rebuilding towards their former glory. Of course, 2019 was one of the aviation industry’s most successful ever years in terms of safety, revenues and profits, so the bar is high.

The UAE market in particular has shone, with each of its airlines among the first to resume meaningful operations. There has been plenty to shout about.

Firstly, Wizz Air – one of Europe’s most successful and profitable airlines – launched an Abu Dhabi subsidiary, which has injected fresh competition into the Gulf’s fierce low-cost market and will stimulate new demand in an underdeveloped market.

Then we had the Abraham Accords and the AlUla deal, which opened up the Israeli and Qatari markets.

Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai, is the second largest customer of the 737 Max

While travel demand remains low, these new markets will be of little benefit to UAE carriers but once restrictions lift, we could see the resumption of hugely popular and lucrative routes. Finally, we saw regulators lift their ban on the 737 Max, which will have huge implications for Flydubai, the second largest customer of the jet. By the time Flydubai starts operating the aircraft and receiving more deliveries, travel demand should be back up to speed.

Despite the last 12 months, there is plenty to be optimistic about. Airlines and airports in the UAE are sitting on a massive amount of pent-up demand, with Etihad’s CEO, Tony Douglas, describing the return of travel as a “fire hydrant” waiting to go off. And Douglas’ colleague, Emirates president Sir Tim Clark, told me recently that Covid is just another crisis that the Middle East aviation sector will overcome, the same as the Gulf War and 9/11.

It’s clear that the aviation leaders, in the UAE at least, are highly confident of the industry’s prospects. As the world continues to battle the pandemic, all eyes in aviation are glued to the Gulf as the market continues to show ambition and zeal in the face of adversity. In short, watch this airspace.