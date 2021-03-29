The evolving role of corporate responsibility over the past century

Not unlike most meaningful relationships that evolve over time (e.g., marriages or friendships), the link between companies and consumers has experienced several recalibrations over the past 100 years.

The era that followed the industrial revolution was manufacturing-centric, namely a company’s responsibility was simply to produce a sufficient number of products to meet demand. This was perfectly captured by Henry Ford’s infamous edict: “Any customer can have a car painted any colour that he wants so long as it is black.”

From this perspective, consumers’ idiosyncratic preferences are immaterial. What matters most is that the Ford company produces a sufficient number of cars in its assembly line. Individual differences in tastes and preferences across consumers be darned.

Eventually though, the manufacturing-centric ethos gave way to the marketing-centric focus. A firm’s responsibility was now to produce a sufficient number of products to meet demand while catering to customers’ needs and wants. This led to the founding of the scientific fields of marketing and consumer behaviour dedicated to an understanding of the psychological, economic, social, cultural, and biological forces that shape consumer choice.

The focus on creating products that meet customers’ needs led to the advent of mass customization, namely the idea that companies should develop flexible manufacturing systems that are sufficiently agile to produce a wide array of products that cater to micro-segmented markets.

Over the past three decades, the marketing-centric bent metamorphosed into a broader social contract between companies and customers, namely a company was now expected to offer products that cater to consumers’ wants and needs while helping their employees flourish and ensuring that no third parties were harmed (other people, the environment, etc.).

In other words, there was now a social consciousness that transcended the mere maximization of shareholder value. The green movement, be it as practiced by companies or consumers, is a reflection of this ethos. Under this ethos, companies are expected to expand the social contract circle beyond the traditional dyadic company-customer relationship to include a broad range of third parties and entities.

In the last few years, we have entered a fourth phase in the definition of corporate social responsibility, which some folks have coined as woke capitalism. This latest ethos incorporates all of the responsibilities of the third phase but adds an additional requirement: Companies must now demonstrate that they are taking a proactive stance to fight for social justice and other progressive causes. It is no longer acceptable to be merely green in one’s business practices; companies are expected to be on the forefront of fighting against a broad range of actual or perceived injustices and inequities.

In 2019, Gillette came out with an ultra-woke ad that was meant to address the nefarious nature of toxic masculinity (a concept that I criticized forcefully in one of my Psychology Today articles titled Is Toxic Masculinity a Valid Concept?). Nearly 26 months since the Gillette ad was first posted on YouTube, it has received 827,602 likes and 1,668,113 dislikes (33.16 percent likes, 66.84 percent dislikes). In other words, nearly two-thirds of the prospective customers who viewed the ad did not like it.

Attitudes toward ads is only one way to measure the downstream effects of woke business. Some have argued that companies who “get woke, go broke,” a position that was empirically tested by Vincent Harinam who found that share prices of woke companies do not respond favourably to progressive stances (albeit the tested sample sizes were very small).

Woke capitalism is not rewarded in the marketplace because consumers are smart enough to recognize empty corporate virtue signaling. As I explain in my 2020 book The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense, one must differentiate between vacuously cheap signaling and the evolutionary-based costly signaling. The latter is the mechanism that explains why a peacock evolves a tail that is large, burdensome, and conspicuous, which reduces its survivability (as such that is contrary to the process of natural selection).

The tail evolves because of female mate choice, namely peahens utilize this costly signal as an honest cue of the peacock’s qualities as a prospective mate. Effectively, the handicapping tail is desired precisely because it is difficult to imitate by suboptimal suitors (fakers). There are countless other examples of animal behaviour that fit within the handicap principle most famously that of the Arabian babbler (bird) who engages in a form of non-kin competitive altruism within members of its species (“I’m so fit that I can partake in costly altruism”), and gazelle stotting, namely conspicuously jumping high into the air rendering one visible to predators (“I’m so fit that it would be a waste to come after me”).

In my own work, I explain many human behaviours using the handicap principle including generous philanthropy, male rappers “making it rain” by conspicuously disposing of sizeable cash loads in their music videos, as well as wasteful and grossly overpriced purchases in the art market.

If individuals and/or companies wish to demonstrate that they are truly virtuous, they must engage in actions that are genuinely costly and handicapping. Hashtag activism (e.g., #JeSuisCharlie) and associated banalities might make one feel virtuous, but the audience knows that you are likely faking it. If you are Nike, using Colin Kaepernick as a prominent endorser, is not going to extirpate your guilt in using immoral sweatshops in third world countries to satisfy global demand for your shoes.

In its quest to strengthen its hold on the Chinese marketing, the NBA did not mind when some of its top players and coaches repeatedly espoused woke anti-Trump disdain whilst remaining silent about the Chinese government’s treatment of its own people. Consumers are not dumb. They recognize blatant moral hypocrisy.

It is perfectly reasonable for companies to serve as agents of change when combatting important social issues. Truly moral and socially responsible companies can be rewarded in the marketplace, but their signals must be honest and handicapping lest they will be recognized as fraudulent faux-signallers by astute consumers.