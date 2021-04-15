Why Bitcoin will be the Amazon of the next decade

Human history is littered with pivotal innovations, a trend or tool that permanently upends the way we live, work or conduct business. Whenever they arrive, there is almost always an adoption curve, beginning with an initial start-up phase, moving into early adoption, then onto the mainstream before finally catching up with the late adopters.

I believe Bitcoin, and the whole cryptocurrency space, represents the latest of these moments. In fact, when I was at the Museum of Natural History in New York last week, I took a picture of the skeleton of the T-Rex and tweeted: “That’s you if you don’t own any crypto”.

When I explain to my institutional clients why I think this, I take them back 25 years to the birth of Amazon. The company started because Jeff Bezos wanted to sell books on the internet. Why books? Well, a book is small, compact, uniform in shape and relatively light. In other words, it’s a good way to perfect logistics of home delivery – from ordering to warehousing to fulfilment. He wasn’t building a bookselling business, he was building a network; going from “A” to “Z” is how Amazon got its name and logo.

Robert Metcalfe, one of the founders of the ethernet, says that you can analyse a company or a product by its network and the ability of that network to grow. Whatever the product, whether it’s books or Coca-Cola, a network that can grow exponentially has significant value.

In the current age, we have social network Facebook with 2 billion users interfacing on a daily basis. We have a search, information and advertising network called Google with even more users and even more data. So, it’s been clear for a time that, at some point, there was going to be powerful network that would improve the technology around money. And that’s Bitcoin.

Proof of concept

It might seem obvious today, but it wasn’t obvious in 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto wrote his white paper on the idea. Frankly, it wasn’t obvious in 2014 when the Winkelvoss twins came to our SALT conference to explain it to me.

Back then, I wrote down that if three things happen to Bitcoin we’ll potentially get involved. The first was Metcalfe’s law: scale. Can it grow? Today, it has 125 million users and I believe we could see that going to a billion by 2025.

The second was regulation. For the most part, regulation has been benign and predictable: India and China have said no, but the Western nations have roughly said yes. Canada has approved three Bitcoin ETFs and nine companies have applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an ETF in the US.

Thirdly, and maybe this is the most important from my point of view, is storage. We now have $600 million of Bitcoin across SkyBridge portfolios and before I could do that, I had to make sure it could be custodied properly – somewhere I know it won’t get hacked, where the server won’t get stolen and where there was backup. Now, we have it offline, in cold storage with insurance from Lloyds of London.

So, let’s just say, seven years on, I’m confident about the proof of concept.

Stability vs. volatility

Then, of course, there’s the macro-economic perspective. International trade had its best moments in the aftermath of the Bretton-Woods treaty – the post-war global consensus in which countries traded with each other without currency manipulation. It was a time when the US created class mobility and broad prosperity. When former US President Richard Nixon took the country out of that treaty, and we started to monetise our debt and devalue our money, that’s when we started the race to the bottom for global currencies.

The Euro is a case in point. Through the single currency, Germany was able to attach its economy to the poorer countries of Southern Europe and, in doing so, receive an inbuilt currency advantage for its manufacturing exports. The Chinese did the same thing by pegging the Yuan to the US Dollar, protecting the currency from appreciating against the dominant global reserve currency, and thus hampering its exports.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper, published in the shadows of the global financial crisis, argued Bitcoin’s case in light of the proliferation of fiat currency – when the Federal Reserve was printing money to get the country out of the financial crisis. Ten years later, the global pandemic has led to the same solution: printing more money.

Over the last year, the number of US dollars in circulation around the world has increased by almost 30 percent. That will send asset prices up, whether it’s a beach house in the Hamptons or a villa on The Palm in Dubai.

As a decentralised monetary network, Bitcoin has removed the interventions of politicians and policy makers. Looking at some of the fiat currency instability around the world – Venezuela, Lebanon, Turkey – this seems to be an increasingly compelling argument in its favour.

In many senses, then, this is the gold of the future. It’s scarce, irreplaceable, easy to move, fungible, impregnable and enough people agree it has value. This is the network in action.

I remember when Jeff Bezos was laying out this plan to Warren Buffett. Buffett heard him out and said, “That’s great, but I’m never buying any of that. There’s no tangible value to what you’re saying.”

We know now that an $10,000 investment on the IPO in May, 1997 would be worth $21,140,000 today. Of course, you would have had to have gone through seven drops of 50 percent or more to get there, but those with the vision and the stomach for the volatility have reaped the rewards.

Anthony Scaramucci is the founder of Sky Bridge Capital