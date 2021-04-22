UAE airlines in a jam over UK’s traffic light system

Comments made by the UK’s transport secretary, Grant Schapps, this week have stalled hopes that the UAE might shift down Britain’s travel traffic light system anytime soon. Schapps indicated to reporters that the UAE will remain on the UK’s red list for air travel indefinitely. And so the UAE is stuck at the lights, revving its engine and waiting to disgorge the huge amount of pent-up demand that has been building since the UK brandished the stop sign in January.

The UAE currently boasts one of the highest vaccination rates per head of population in the world, with almost 10 million doses of the vaccine administered to date. But the issue isn’t the UAE. The problem, Schapps said, is the UAE’s position as a global transit hub with super-connectors Emirates and Etihad ferrying people in and out of various regions (it is worth pointing out that the UAE is not the only transit hub, and that passengers are able to travel via other ones with relative ease).

The risk of importing Covid-19 cases and variants from high-risk countries into the UK is of course an understandable concern. But the broad brush stroke applied by the UK seems to be a repeat of early-pandemic knee-jerk responses that all governments are guilty of. What is needed is a more considered and intelligent approach that helps to reboot economies while protecting populations.

Governments have had no less than 14 months to come up with global standard processes, Linus Benjamin Bauer reminds me, but there still seems to be a lack of universal agreement on how to safely transport people without spreading Covid-19. The UAE’s two major carriers, Emirates and Etihad, are both already trialling the IATA Travel Pass, which enables passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test meets the requirements of the destination. If more governments started to adopt systems like the IATA Travel Pass and agree on universal standards, then we could see travel open up safely.

It’s slightly problematic for the likes of Emirates that it relies so heavily on a hub-and-spoke model for its revenues. Thankfully cargo flights and network tweaks have helped to keep the wolf from the door. But the UK remains a massive market for Emirates and it and its fellow carriers will take a significant revenue hit over the summer if UAE travellers remain barred. We can speculate that even if the UK was to open to UAE residents, omitting passengers from high-risk countries, airlines would still have access to a key market to help boost cash over the summer. The demand is there.

The UK-UAE air route was the world’s busiest in 2019. In the first half of November 2020, when the UAE was briefly added to Britain’s list of quarantine-free countries, flight bookings from the UK to Dubai rose to over 50 percent of the levels in the equivalent period in 2019, according to ForwardKeys data. And Skyscanner reported on Thursday that the UK was the fourth most-searched for destination in the UAE in February-March, behind India, Philippines and Pakistan.

It is important that business leaders continue in their efforts to convince the UK Government of the economic benefits of opening up to residents and citizens in the UAE. We understand the need to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but economies around the world need fuelling, and I believe the blanket traffic light system needs reviewing. The key lies in collaborating, agreeing on common standards and technology.

Joe Peskett, special aviation correspondent for Arabian Business, and editor of Aviation Business Middle East