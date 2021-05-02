Time for companies to ditch the PR on International Women’s Day and step up 365

It was almost deafening, the cacophony of noise in the run-up to Monday, March 8 as companies jostled to prove their diversity credentials on International Women’s Day . It came via WhatsApp, phone calls and emails, the offers of interviews and articles from women blazing trails, the caveat being they must run on the day to capture a market share of the conversation around the much publicised day.

So fierce was the appetite for coverage on IWD that one company sent in two columns, one from a brilliant global female leader the other from a regional male manager, we resisted the implied suggestion from one of the two PR companies involved to drop the woman.

I won’t lie though, we did accept many submissions as many of the authors were inspiring, intelligent and deserved their space on Arabian Business. We created an IWD takeover of the homepage which attracted tens of thousands of readers.

But as soon as it was upon us, it was gone and the noise diminished, the phone calls stopped as did the WhatsApps, well at least regarding International Women’s Day.

Why? Because it seemed that job was done for many companies, having secured their share of the PR pie. I waited a month or so before writing this as I was curious to see whether this year IWD would create a continued wave of female voices being offered up to us – it didn’t.

Why? Why can’t these companies promote these respected, insightful, engaging voices in the media 365 days a year? Why can’t it be IWD all year round as far as the PR machine is concerned, both from external agencies or internal communications teams?

Expert views

I put the same question to Michelle King, Senior Advisor to the UN Foundation’s Girl Up campaign.

Her view: “Every year we have the IWD theme, we have organisations talking about the theme, they hold events, they hold panels, and nothing changes. No action is taken. This year’s theme is #choosetochallenge. Companies need to take the theme and convert it into actions.

“The challenge with organisations who come out once a year to talk about gender equality is that there is no behavioural change, there are no substantive solutions, we don’t see any gains for women. It’s gaslighting, it’s saying to women ‘we really believe in you, we really believe in equality, but we’re not going to do anything about it’.

“What would be great to see this year would be companies coming back to that theme and being transparent about where the gaps are and where they are at on the journey. They need to share their actions to make IWD meaningful.”

International Women’s Day seeks to forge a gender equal world

Michelle and I discussed PwC’s Women in Work Index research that indicates that the Middle East region loses $575 billion due to the barriers that exist for women’s access to jobs. Globally that’s worse, $160 trillion and World Economic Forum research suggests that at the current rate of change it will take 217 years to close the gender gap.

As the besotted father of a five-year-old daughter that worries me. Obviously, I’m biased, but why should this brilliant young mind with all her potential face an unequal fight for her own success in a world with such disparity?

Her possible contribution to the world, as far as I can see, has no less value than any other individual’s, so why should she have to deliver that potential with one arm metaphorically tied behind her back? Why should my wife, intellectually far superior to me, have to work twice as hard as me?

The answer is, as a dad or as a husband, they shouldn’t have to. While IWD isn’t my day to comment on, I do feel it retains importance if only to highlight inspirational women to all the daughters in the world, to give them some beacon to fix their course too.

But as employers and companies, we need to be doing more, and if I get to #choosetochallenge anything (not sure I do) I’d circle back to the PR machine.

I know one ‘fiercely female’ agency I love working with, they walk the walk every day of their lives and the voices they surface add so much value to this title, and I’d urge others to follow suit all year round.