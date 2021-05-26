Cybersecurity key as the GCC becomes one of world’s most digitised economies

The region is on course to become one of the world’s most digitised economies. A truly networked GCC will be the catalyst for exponential progress in business, trade, education, energy, smart cities and almost every aspect of our lives. But with these opportunities also comes the need to vigilantly protect national and corporate information and cyber networks.

As the world becomes ever more connected – accelerated by the rise of remote working and education in the pandemic – cyber security is a critical priority for global governments and businesses. Against a backdrop of rising nation state attacks, reports of election meddling and even vaccine IP hacking, cyber threats are on the rise.

Gulf countries face unique threats to their critical national infrastructure from political state actors and cyber criminals seeking to exploit their digitised economies and control energy production systems, as seen when Saudi Aramco was severely disrupted in a series of malware attacks in recent years.

International cyber co-operation

As cyber security is both a national and global issue, governments the world over are teaming up to share resources and best practice in what is often seen as a complex and technical subject. The vast majority of network risks can be mitigated if foreseen and managed by effective national programmes.

This is why the Gulf has chosen to partner extensively with Britain – a global cyber security leader – to help grow its government and business network resilience. The UK has an established and innovative cyber defence sector made up of over 1,000 companies, with exports in 2020 of £4 billion, up over 44 percent from the previous year.

As the GCC endeavours to bolster its cyber defence system to support its digital economy, a raft of UK companies ­– from SMEs to large enterprises – are playing to their strengths to help grow the regional ecosystem.

Large players such as BT have been present in the Middle East since the 1980s. BT operates the Emirates ICT Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi, in co-operation with Etisalat and Khalifa University. Its cyber arm, BT Security, is rapidly expanding in the region – focused on keeping its customers safe while enabling digital transformation and new technology adoption.

Meanwhile UK company Nominet – which runs one of the largest internet registries in the world – is leveraging its expertise to build protective Domain Name System (DNS) solutions to allow global and Middle East governments to mitigate cyber threats from malicious websites at a national scale.

Other more niche players like Northern Ireland-based SaltDNA are supporting Gulf governments with critical infrastructure solutions, such as high-level encrypted communication tools for justice departments and leadership meetings. As digital adversaries become ever more complex, the need for fail-safe closed communications groups is paramount.

And award-winning tech companies like Zamna are providing digital identity infrastructure to the travel industry to help securely and remotely verify personal identity and health data to unlock travel at scale during the pandemic. The trailblazing firm successfully trialled its multi-patented blockchain technology at Dubai International Airport, working with the General Directorate of Residents and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai and Emirates Airline. The solution includes a mobile travel wallet that links travellers’ verified health status to their identity.

National cyber centres

Britain launched its world-leading National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in 2016, supported by £1.9bn of transformational investment. While the centre remains a part of the UK’s national security community, it is a public-facing body that seeks to support best practice in all sectors and help users take responsibility for their own networks. It is an excellent model for Middle Eastern governments to emulate in an area where tried-and-tested approaches are effective and transferable.

As such, British companies are helping to arm Gulf national cyber centres with essential cyber skills. For example, London-headquartered cyber intelligence firm PGI has worked with national cyber security centres and authorities in all six GCC countries to design national cyber security training programmes.

The UK has an established and innovative cyber defence sector made up of over 1,000 companies, with exports in 2020 of £4 billion, up over 44 per cent from the previous year

PGI has also worked in partnership with the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) to design and launch a national cyber security academy. What’s more, the training and skills provider has also helped Gulf central banks design and deliver targeted training programmes to build cyber security capacity and bolster defence capability in the financial sector.

As well as the rollout of national security programmes, the creation of a thriving start-up ecosystem and talent pool of home-grown experts will be essential for future proofing the regional cyber security landscape.

British cyber security start-up accelerator CyLon is already on the ground in Oman and Kuwait, supporting several early-stage local start-ups to develop their ideas in partnership with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and local partners in each region. The company hopes to help scale up and support the start-ups in the coming years as role models for the region.

Knowledge transfer

In her first speech as the new chief executive of the UK’s NCSC in March 2021, Lindy Cameron discussed how the UK is leveraging its growing experience to provide support to international partners around the world to enhance cyber resilience globally.

Cameron explained how the UK is working hand-in-hand with global partners including the Middle East – especially on state-led attacks, or Advanced Persistent Threats – that are challenging and critical to defend against.

Lindy Cameron, CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre

It is exactly this kind of transferable knowledge that will allow the UK to serve the Middle East and share its cyber credentials with Britain’s long-standing allies and partners.

We look forward to working with many more companies and governments in the region to ensure digital economies can flourish safely and securely today and in the future.

Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Her Majesty’s Consul General for Dubai.