Why you should forget your customers for a minute

“The biggest single problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” Attributed to Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, this insight highlights one of the thorniest challenges business owners face post-Covid.

I’m not talking about your customers. Listen to marketing pundits and you’ll be deafened by applause for how fast shoppers adapted their behaviours. Just as SARS kickstarted Alibaba and JD.com in China back in 2003, the pandemic has led to massive growth in e-commerce.

In the UAE, 68 percent of consumers say that Covid led to their first online grocery purchase. Digital literacy is reported to have advanced six years in just six months. So, prizes all around.

No, the real issue is your employees. Since January, half of the comms briefs I have tackled relate to the long-term effects of working from home. Smart enterprises have realised how much physical proximity contributes to business success. The water-cooler conversations, the body language in meetings and, yes, even those awkward, desk-circling birthday cake celebrations. This is the “soft power” within organisations that creates identity and purpose.

If your only KPIs are based on short-term productivity, you may not have noticed. But you will if the Microsoft Work Trend Index is anything to go by.

In a survey of over 30,000 people in 31 countries, more than 40 percent said they were thinking of leaving their employer this year. Another report by Prudential Financial suggests why: almost half of the leavers grade their current employer “C” or below for their ability to maintain company culture through the pandemic.

Communication is key

Smart businesses will realise the root cause. How we connect as people may be more important than how much we pay out in salary. This used to be called “internal comms” and represented a fraction of annual marketing spend, and often it was left to HR to “administer”.

But a monthly email newsletter and annual updates on whatever “good cause” the company supports will not rebuild relationships between people working distantly. It will merely support the illusion GB Shaw identified above.

Right now, the most important conversation in any enterprise of more than 50 people must happen between HR and Marketing. Ask what you are going to do to support your company’s “soft power”. Identify the essence of what made your teams tick. Find ways to stimulate that energy once more, either online or face-to-face as more of them drift back to the office. Use it as an opportunity to remind yourselves what makes you special in the first place or, should I say, in the workplace?

If your answer is another Zoom breakfast with doughnuts, you might need to wake up and smell the nitro-infused-cold-brew-sustainably-grown-oat milk coffee. The world is moving on.

Mark Fiddes, Consulting Creative Director