A city for our generation: How Dubai serves as a lifebuoy

With modern infrastructure, a solid plan to tackle the pandemic, and a welcoming attitude, Dubai is a city for our generation. As someone who moved to Dubai from London during the height of the pandemic, the difference couldn’t be starker. Dubai’s ability to open safely to tourists and new residents during the pandemic has meant the city is a place where plans can be made and personal and professional goals can be achieved.

It was in the height of the Swiss Alps, during the World Economic Forum in Davos when I gave a brief telephone interview to The Canadian Press on the potential threat Covid-19 could pose to global supply chains. Little did I know that this virus would have a much bigger impact not only on global business and people’s lives but also teleport me from London to the Gulf.

Living in the UK at that time, one could observe an ever-changing approach of the government to the new and severe threat of Covid-19. Achieving herd immunity was the goal for a few weeks, followed by a harsh lockdown, and then stretching throughout the year with the partial easing of restrictions and reimposing the same again. It got hard to plan or anticipate any professional or personal goals.

At some point during that time, we received the wonderful news that we will be expecting a daughter in early 2021 – something to look forward to and be excited about. As a health economist, I was puzzled by the fact that most European countries, including the UK, failed to separate Covid-19 patients from other patients which even during a pandemic still need to be taken care of. This led to hospitals across the continent turning into Covid-19 hazard zones, healthcare professionals catching the virus, patients not seeking the care they needed, and loved ones not being able to visit their relatives in hospitals and care homes.

For an expecting couple, this meant uncertainty of whether the father will be allowed to join at the hospital at all. When the third lockdown hit London in late 2020, we decided to pack lightly and escape for a few weeks to Dubai to get some rest and exercise before heading back to the Thames. Having not spent much time in the Gulf region before, I felt like I was in a parallel universe: Things were open and safe, a massive vaccine drive was already in full swing, and the rules made so much sense that people actually stuck to them. After just a few days and due diligence on how to obtain residence permits, we decided to relocate permanently to Dubai.

The pandemic has put a lot of stress on health systems, economies, and people’s lives globally. Some places did a much better job showing resilience to this and quickly adapting to the new realities. Dubai as a modern and smart city opened up safely and became a beacon of commerce and hope for an entire class of remote workers, opportunity seekers, and entrepreneurs. The large legal overhaul, ranging from family to immigration law, in late 2020 made Dubai even more attractive for people who wanted to go on living their lives and working on a more prosperous future.

Dubai as a modern and smart city opened up safely and became a beacon of commerce and hope for an entire class of remote workers, opportunity seekers, and entrepreneurs

The UAE coherently applies evidence-based policies that work to contain and reduce the harm of Covid-19 leading to a quick revival of commercial and personal life and exchange. The already mentioned vaccine program illustrates the forward-thinking attitude of the administration: Order vaccines quickly and don’t be stingy about it. This, bundled with the guarantee of experiencing the birth of my daughter in person thanks to a Great Wll in the health system between Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients, maintaining a balance between necessary safety measures and an open country that fosters commerce and leisure, and an immigration system that is fit for the 21st century, made our decision to stay an easy one.

This is merely one anecdote of thousands of people from overseas that saw more opportunities and trust in the UAE and made or are about to make the decision to relocate. Personally, I am aware of over a dozen friends from Europe who packed their things and followed the calls of a smart city. A good friend of mine keeps saying “Dubai is a city built for our generation”. I can only add that this attribution is not just on the money but Dubai also served as a lifebuoy for a generation of entrepreneurs that looks for a fighting chance in the Covid-19-induced global reshuffle.

Fred Roeder, managing director of the Consumer Choice Center