Operation 300bn will take local pharma innovation global

The pandemic sent shockwaves through supply chain lines globally, but the UAE was shielded from associated shortages of food and medicine as the government took proactive steps to ensure goods continued to move. And now, to ensure the country is protected from future shocks, the government has unveiled Operation 300bn to develop the country’s industrial sector.

We are entering a new era of globalisation that will transform bilateral relationships around the world and create new opportunities for trade liberalisation. Building a competitive export ecosystem to thrive in this brave new world is a central part of the UAE’s strategic vision for the future – and increasing domestic production of pharmaceuticals has emerged as a vital part of it.

This is because the UAE relies on imports of both generic and branded medicine. Despite the demand for medical supplies skyrocketing recently, we have not faced major disruption or supply shortages. Patients have continued to access all the medicine and therapies they would have received under normal circumstance.

When you consider the international panic that hit fever pitch last year, this is a remarkable accomplishment. It is thanks to the readiness of the UAE’s leaders who said access to food and medicine was a red line that would not be crossed. More than a year has passed since that galvanising statement, but the government has wasted no time in setting in motion a long-term strategy to increase healthcare self-sufficiency and make the sector more attractive, competitive and resilient.

To develop the country’s industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy, Operation 300bn was launched in March. The comprehensive 10-year plan aims to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from AED133 billion to AED300bn by 2031.

One of the main initiatives under Operation 300bn is ‘Make it in the Emirates’, a campaign aimed at attracting innovators, product developers and manufacturers to leverage the country’s unique proposition and make products locally.

Alongside artificial intelligence, space technologies, and energy, pharmaceuticals have been earmarked as having a vital future in the UAE’s industrial sector. Emirates Development Bank, the financial enabler of the strategy, even plans to allocate AED30bn over the next five years to contribute to financing 13,500 SMEs and creating 25,000 jobs in priority industrial sectors, including pharmaceuticals.

One of the main initiatives under Operation 300bn is ‘Make it in the Emirates’

As such, healthcare has an important role to play in the national strategy, but economic reasons to ramp up domestic production pre-date the pandemic. According to pre-Covid-19 forecasts, the value of the UAE’s pharma market was expected to increase to approximately AED14.6bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate of around 8.5 percent. The promising projections captured the attention of international investors and led several multinational pharmaceutical companies to set up branches in the country that is renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced technologies and ease of doing business.

Dubai Science Park, a holistic science-focused community dedicated to the health, energy and environmental sectors, has benefited from a greater focus on the life sciences sector locally, regionally and globally. Today, the business district is home to 400 companies employing over 4,000 professionals, including multinational pharma giants such as Pfizer and Bayer.

It consolidated its status as a regional life sciences hub with the launch of the AED125 million Pharmax Pharmaceuticals plant in 2018. The company was the first business partner to set up a manufacturing facility here. It produces affordable, branded generic medication for everything from cardiovascular diseases to psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s CEO also believes the UAE could be self-sufficient in the production of basic medications within the next five to seven years. It is one of the many reasons to be optimistic about the country’s burgeoning pharmaceutical sector.

Dubai Science Park

In line with the objectives of Operation 300bn, the UAE has spared no effort in accelerating the growth of this local pharma industry and build a full-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem. With the world-class infrastructure in place to serve as a foundation for the development of a strong sector, the country invites pharma companies from around the world to ‘Make it in the Emirates’ and establish their manufacturing facilities here.

The Covid-19 outbreak has already forced global pharmaceutical businesses to shift their collective R&D efforts toward finding a cure for the pandemic. And science has won empathically. Within less than 12 months after the new strain of coronavirus was identified, research teams from around the world developed vaccines to protect people from the virus – some of which used innovative methods such as the experimental ‘messenger RNA’ technology. Today, more than 1.98 billion vaccine doses have been given to people around the world and there is light at the end of the tunnel. We have science and the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to thank for this.

Creating a competitive and globally attractive hub for research and development that spurs local pharmaceutical production and self-sufficiency in the healthcare sector will take time. But Operation 300bn represents a huge opportunity for a quantum leap in the pharma sector. Much like the vaccine, it will be a shot in the arm for the creation of a competitive export ecosystem that encourages industry to ‘Make in the Emirates’ and take local scientific innovation global.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park.