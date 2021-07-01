Arab women’s economic inclusion: A call for systemic change

We stand at a critical juncture in human history, as nations across the globe work to mitigate the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic recovery is the highest priority for every country, and the Arab nations are no exception. However, in order to ensure the long-term economic growth, prosperity and robustness of our region, it is imperative to reexamine the economic inclusion of women.

Traditionally, women have played and continue to play impactful roles in Arab society, not only as nurturers, but also as drivers of socio-economic growth. Fatima Al-Fihri is an example of a highly influential Arab woman who founded the world’s first university over 1,000 years ago, still in operation today as the University of Al-Qarawiyyin, in Fez, Morocco.

So why is it that despite numerous efforts to drive gender equality in a region that has a plethora of untapped potential, we continue to lag behind in increasing female participation rates in the workforce? Women remain underrepresented at a mere 20 percent, as per reports published last year by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). To put that into perspective, the global average stands at 49 percent.

Furthermore, the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimated that out of the 1.7 million jobs lost in the Arab region in 2020, a staggering 700,000 or 40 percent were held by women. Something is not adding up.

We must pause and ask ourselves: how can we unleash this untapped potential and rectify the situation to mitigate potential fallouts in the future?

While there are a number of organisations in the region singularly working towards the empowerment of women, there is a lack of collaboration and coherence. Working in silos has never led to instrumental change and prosperity. There is an urgent need to connect the dots and amplify the spirit of good intentions through the power of collaboration.

The diversity within our region makes it even more challenging to unify the narrative or truly measure progress. Governments of countries like the UAE, Egypt and KSA have fared exceptionally well in their efforts to empower women, while others are still struggling to achieve a mere 10 percent economic participation rate.

There is also a dire need to bring together male and female leaders from the region who are keen to drive systemic change in this domain. The public and non-profit sectors, as well as the private sector comprising social and profit-driven entrepreneurs need to come together, in order to examine and address the barriers women face and create action plans to overcome them.

She is Arab’s dream is to boost Arab women’s workforce participation rate up to 30 percent by the year 2030.

At She is Arab, we hold a holistic view of an empowered Arab woman; she is multi-talented and capable of leading initiatives, regional and global organisations and even nations. Our dream is to boost Arab women’s workforce participation rate up to 30 percent by the year 2030, with strong representation in leadership positions. Only 11 percent of managerial positions in the Arab region are occupied by women according to McKinsey & Company, in contrast to the global average of 27.1 percent and this needs to change.

We are showcasing role models to inspire, advocating for women’s abilities and engaging them in speaking and personal branding opportunities, offering access to platforms and supporting them with professional development services.

We envision a world where we have stronger representation of women in business leadership positions, who are regularly featured in the media and at speaking events. But our dream requires systemic change and we cannot do it alone.

This will only be achieved if we consciously consolidate and leverage existing efforts and initiatives. Short-term tactical solutions are not enough to make a lasting impact. Addressing gender inequality requires a strategic, multi-dimensional approach that transforms the entire regional business landscape to become a more inclusive and diverse one.

This week, and as we witness the proceedings of the Generation Equality Forum in Paris, we hope that serious commitments will be made by decision-makers to ensure a better future for women everywhere.

Let’s all work together to foster a cadre of professional Arab women who bring immeasurable value to their workplaces, families and society as a whole. There is no better time than now to begin working towards increasing women’s representation across the board. Are you with me?

Samar Alshorafa, founding CEO, She is Arab.