I’m a loser? Thanks for the compliment

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.”

The man who said that? Michael Jordan, considered the greatest NBA player of all time, and, according to insider.com, also the richest former professional athlete in the world with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

This month’s edition of Arabian Business explores how and why to start, or set up, a business in the UAE, and the steps the country continue to take to create fertile ground for those wanted to plant their own seed and begin their own venture.

The UAE has put start-ups right at the heart of its masterplan, especially since launching the Emirates Development Bank Strategy, an AED30bn ($8.2bn) package of financial support for fledgling and growing small businesses. In addition, a host of incubators and venture capitalists have set their sights on the nation as they eagerly look to find the next billion-dollar unicorn.

But for all the enthusiasm let’s take a moment to get real. The common wisdom says that 90 percent of all start-ups will fail and that the number of budding entrepreneurs will literally be decimated by failure.

This brings me back to where I started, the nature of failure. A recent podcast on the Calm app by Tamara Levitt proposed we need to change our relationship to “failure”, suggesting that when we win it’s an achievement but perhaps doesn’t fundamentally change who we are, but when we lose, when we fail, it sparks an existential debate within ourselves. We translate that loss into a personal failing and, as such, it can diminish our self-confidence and damage our ability to take risks in the future.

Changing the lens

Isn’t it about time we change our lens on failure? To have failed it meant you dared to try, to risk, to put yourself out there in the first place. To me, “loser” should be a compliment, a recognition that you were brave enough to put yourself in the firing line. I’m in awe of those who start up their own businesses, those who have that passion and belief to jump from that cliff into the unknown. They should be celebrated for it.

History is littered with failures who we now call successes. My favourite quote from Winston Churchill is “success is lurching from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm”. Or take Thomas Edison, the inventor of the lightbulb, who when asked about his early attempts, said: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

Henrik Stenson, one of the world’s most successful golfers, once told me: “You learn more about yourself through the tough times than the good times.” And he’s right, and I challenge any success story to come forward to prove that they never failed along the way.

Fearing the worst

I’ve failed, many times. In my early 20s I shrugged it off and bounced back but perhaps learned little from the experience. In my 30s, and even into my early 40s, my failures haunted me, whispering in my ear, reinforcing the imposter syndrome that’s been a yoke around my neck for decades. My harshest critic was me, amplifying the noise of self-doubt far more effectively than any around me.

Now finally, as I stare down the barrel of 50, I’ve begun to learn that it is okay to fail, to give myself credit for the things I’ve attempted, win or lose. Yes of course the negative emotions are still there, and some of them are useful in evaluating what went wrong, but I’m determined to reset my relationship with them, to transmute them into learning.

I know I won’t be 100 percent successful, but that’s okay too. As hundreds of start-ups begin their life I salute their courage and, if you are struggling right now, if you have failed, I celebrate you too, your bravery inspires me.

So the next time someone calls you a “loser” say thank you, for they are paying you a compliment, even if they don’t know it themselves.

Staff Writer, editor-in-chief, Arabian Business.