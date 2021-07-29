Business consultant to Olympic sprinter – one Saudi runner’s race to Tokyo

Off the track, Dabbagh is an associate consultant at a global consulting firm and writes children’s books in her free time. In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, she speaks about how she stays physically and mentally fit, how Covid-19 has shaped her training regime and what she hopes to accomplish at the games in competition and for her country.

Saudi Arabian sprinter Yasmeen Dabbagh is taking on the Tokyo Olympics where she’s looking to make history in the 100-metre race. Dabbagh has already etched her name in the history books as the first woman from the kingdom to carry the flag in the games’ opening ceremony.

Aside from physical fitness, how do you stay mentally fit so you bring your most prepared self to the track?

Naturally it is extremely important for athletes to be mentally strong and prepared, the same way they are physically. Being ready and knowing you’ve done everything possible to be fully prepared both physically and mentally is the only way you can enter a race with confidence. But even the best suffer as we’ve seen sadly in recent days here in Japan.

It was an hisoric moment at the opening ceremony in Tokyo as Dabbagh carried aloft the Saudi Arabia flag.

A lot comes down to belief, especially when you’re doing something new for the first time, like I am in competing in the Olympics.

You need to see it to believe it, so I picture the reality I want to achieve. But firstly, you need to believe you can achieve your target as do others around you. That voice in your head needs to be positive.

To achieve your target, you actually need to have a target, so that’s pretty fundamental. It might sound simple but sitting down to work out what you want to achieve, then writing up a simple game plan to help you get there.

Breaking it all down into simple steps that you can control is more important than worrying about the outcomes and things you can’t influence.

It is also important to accept that the journey to success is never an easy one and is full of speed bumps and tough turns along the way. That’s all part of the process, and you need to enjoy these opportunities to learn.

Equally you have to recognise when to switch off as sometimes you can want it too much. Work hard against a game plan then sometimes just do things that calm you down and let you unwind, which in my case is writing children’s books. It’s a hobby I am passionate about and have developed over the years.

Finally, mental and emotional readiness is also achieved through the constant support from those closest to you, like family and friends. I’m blessed to have the endless support, love and encouragement from my family, friends, and peers; it makes me believe even more in my abilities and strive to excel even further.

How has the pandemic shaped how you train?

I love challenges. It makes me know more about my strengths and weaknesses, and what I am made of physically and mentally.

The pandemic has been a challenge for the whole sports industry, and every athlete has had to adjust his or her training schedules and rituals to stay fit and ready.

As many others experienced around the globe, a major challenge I faced was having to cut short my training schedule in the UK due to Covid-19. It was an intensive six-month training in preparation to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but I had to cut it off due to the pandemic and return home to the kingdom.

I had to adapt to training on my own, I was running in my place, literally! I even had to simulate the real experience of running, I tied myself up with a rope to create resistance. I also made use of treadmills and practiced weightlifting in addition to swimming and relying on exercises that used body weight (calisthenics).

I did everything possible so I can believe that no-one is training any harder than me. Covid-19 has impacted everyone so it certainly wasn’t a time for feeling sorry for myself.

On bad days, or days where you really don’t want to train, how do you talk yourself into getting to the track? What’s your advice for getting through a bad day?

The life of an athlete is a journey of successes and failures, good days, and bad days. Every athlete understands and accepts that. My moto is ‘never give up’, and this helps me work even harder when I’m down or not in the right mental or physical state to train.

These moments shape you as an athlete and make you even stronger, these challenges are signs of your growth and development as an athlete and as a person.

My advice for younger athletes or anyone at all when facing a bad day is to always remind themselves why they are here, why they do what they do, and what are the goals they set for themselves.

It’s always important to have patience, determination, and drive. And always keep in mind that with these skills you can defeat any opponent or challenge that comes your way. Another point I learned along the journey of my training thus far and something I would advise all is to surround yourself with friends and family who know your goals.

Finally, it’s important to feel grateful for what you have and believe the rewards will come. Following your dream is a blessing even during the hard times, it’s not a sacrifice if you want to achieve your goal.

What is the best advice you have ever received for staying mentally in the game?

Believe in myself, believe in my potential and believe in my training. Trust my growth journey, but never be complacent. Doubts and fears are normal, but embrace them and use them.

What is the post-pandemic attitude amongst athletes towards the 2021 Olympics?

I believe I speak on behalf all athletes when I say we couldn’t wait for sport to return. It is the air we breathe and what we wake up to do every day.

Yasmeen graduated from Columbia University with a degree in financial economics.

The Olympics is the pinnacle of sport for many of the athletes, especially those in individual sports, and everyone has been waiting long to be in Tokyo this year and represent the country they come from. Obviously it’s a shame there are no fans in the stadium but fans will still be sharing in these moments at home and online.

How do you plan to adjust from being a full-time athlete to a full time business consultant in October?

I hold a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from Columbia University in New York. I graduated from Columbia in 2019 and have since then become an associate consultant at a global consulting firm.

My decision to be a business consultant stems from the same drive that pushed me to be an athlete. I want to excel in business the same way I would hope to excel in sports. With the right coaches and accurate schedule, I believe I will be able to balance both my lives and hopefully succeed at both by having a positive impact in this world.

What are your ultimate career goals?

My target is to always perform to the best of my ability. I am working hard daily to represent Saudi Arabia in the best way possible. I am hoping to improve upon previous Saudi Olympic performances and in doing so inspire even more young Saudis to pursue their dreams.

I am already the holder of the national record, and I’d like to improve upon that and come back from Tokyo a better athlete. At this stage in my career and with my experience, I really see the games as a building block for the future: both for me personally, but more importantly for the future of sports in the kingdom.

Sadly, people still think that women don’t practice sports in the kingdom. But hopefully in the space of 100 metres in Tokyo I can help dispel that myth. And over my career help change that perception as the truth is that sport is playing a massive role in our society and is a real force for good for men and women, young and old.

Many people when they know I’m a sprinter from Saudi want to ask about topics that the whole world is challenged by daily. But Saudi Arabia really is moving forward in all areas of life thanks to Vision2030.

I’m just one example of this change, but if you look at the statistics, they are incredible. In the last two years there has been a 59 percent increase in athletes participating in local competitions, a 166 percent increase in females participating in international competitions, a 117 percent increase in sports coaches, a 150 percent increase in the number of female athletes, and in the last elections for all national federations, at least 30 percent of sporting federations have included female members of their board of directors.

I invite people to come visit Saudi and I’m confident that they will have a much more accurate opinion about the country and its people.

Every single day in Saudi boys and girls are falling in love with sport and getting new opportunities to play. It has to be one of the fastest growing sports countries in the world. With more sports and more people taking part than ever before.

Hopefully I can inspire a few more and who knows maybe they’ll become Olympians too.

As for my short-term goal: I want to run as quick as I can in the 100-metre heats in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.