Why bitcoin is anything but a waste of energy

As crude oil is extracted from wells, huge quantities of raw natural gas can rise to the surface. If pipelines or other means of gas transportation are lacking, that gas is deemed unusable and, so as to dispose of it, flared.

Every year some $20 billion of gas is flared. Russia, Iraq, Iran and the United States are the worst offenders. As much CO2 as from the annual use of 200 million cars is released into the atmosphere: 150bn cubic metres of gas.

Initiatives by the World Bank to eliminate the practice have changed nothing. Flaring continues unabated. If the oil and gas industry could turn that gas to profit, it would - and so would the waste and environmental damage be averted - but it has been unable to.

Saudi Aramco signs on to World Bank zero flaring initiative According to the company, in the first half of 2019, flaring accounted for less than 1 percent of its total raw gas production

A company by the name of Great American Mining has found a means to use that wasted gas. It delivers portable bitcoin mining machines, built in great crates like shipping containers, to oil and gas fields. The gas is now used as a power generation source for bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin fixes this, is the saying that keeps coming back. It seems bitcoin may be providing a unique solution to the problem of gas flaring. Ironic: bitcoin energy consumption is not damaging the environment, but protecting it.

This is one example of many. The extraordinary energy that bitcoin requires to power its network is powering an energy revolution. It is happening in real time around us now and it is wonderful to see. It is not happening because of government directive. The motive is profit. Bitcoin needs cheap energy. The cheapest energy in the world is energy that goes unused or is wasted, often stranded renewables in remote parts of the globe. If bitcoin miners can access that energy, they become more profitable. Location does not matter. That energy can be anywhere, and bitcoin mining is constantly seeking it out.

Just this month Compass Mining, a start-up that crowdsources hashrate, signed a 20-year deal with nuclear fission company Oklo, which builds microreactors, that allows Compass to sop up excess energy from microreactors The partnership is a “beacon” for the intersection of cryptocurrency and clean-energy development, says Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte.

Bitcoin makes better use of renewable energy sources than almost any other large-scale industry in the world

What does it matter how much bitcoin consumes, if that energy would otherwise be wasted?

In its very first report, the Bitcoin Mining Council, set up following Elon Musk’s criticism of bitcoin energy usage, found that over 50 percent of bitcoin’s energy comes from sustainables. Research by investment house CoinShares estimated that the number is much higher: 74 percent of bitcoin mining is powered by renewables, it said. By comparison the US currently uses electricity that is 30.5 percent sustainable, China less than 15 percent.

Bitcoin makes better use of renewable energy sources than almost any other large-scale industry in the world, yet, for some reason, bitcoin is singled out for criticism. Similar scrutiny is not applied to other industries, which consume similar amounts of energy.

Just because something consumes a lot of energy does not mean it is wasteful. Energy consumption is part of progress. In the Agricultural Revolution we started to use animals to labour for us. In the Industrial Revolution, we started to use machines. In today’s digital age and computers, we have consumed more energy per capita than ever. As human beings have progressed we have found better means to provide that energy.

Bitcoin's high energy use not a fault, but a feature Just as gold and silver cost money to mine, so do bitcoins. However, you don't mine bitcoins with picks, shovels and drills, but with computers

El Salvador made the news last month for becoming the first nation to authorise bitcoin as a legal tender. Within hours of doing so El Salvador’s President Nayib said: “I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal electric company), to put up a plan to offer facilities for bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100 percent clean, 100 percent renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos.” He then added that engineers have dug a new well to provide around 95MW of 100 percent clean – zero emissions – geothermal energy from the volcano.

Iceland, with its abundant geothermal energy, has been a mining hotspot for many years. Eight percent of all bitcoins having been mined in the nation where hydroelectric and geothermal account for almost all of the power generation.

One company in Sweden is even recycling the heat generated from bitcoin mining to heat greenhouses. Unwanted land close to nuclear power stations, especially in France, has found use. Jack Dorsey’s payments company Square is funding a solar-powered bitcoin mining facility with Blockstream

The economic incentives of bitcoin mining allow firms to overbuild renewable energy sources. Wind energy sources may suffer when there is no wind, solar when there is no sun, hydroelectric during dry seasons. It doesn’t matter. Bitcoin mining can easily be turned on or off during periods of peak demand or low supply.

Compare all this progress, achieved in such a small space of time, to the environmental damage and waste caused by legacy finance and fiat money. There is no comparison.

Bitcoin consumes around 0.117 percent of total global electricity. It’s not exactly a terrifying proportion. In exchange you get a monetary network that is robust, permissionless, global, censorship free, resistant to state actors and, above all, apolitical. It brings inclusion to the world’s unbanked, and has saved lives in places ravaged by inflation. Ask anyone in Turkey, Lebanon or Venezuela if they think bitcoin mining is a waste of energy. They’ll give you a very different to Western nocoiners.

You might think that another person’s activity is a waste of energy. They might not think so. It is subjective. The arguments over bitcoin energy consumption are really about something else: state control versus apolitical money.

Bitcoin’s electricity consumption is not a flaw – it’s a feature. The bitcoin network is so strong because of the power it consumes. As it would take a similar amount of power to tear it down as to build it up, it is almost impossible to do.

What is money, but stored energy? You expend energy working and in exchange receive money. You can then exchange that stored energy later for another product or service – somebody else’s stored energy. Bitcoin is a digital asset, minted from energy. It is stored digital energy. That is why it is such a formidable money.

Dominic Frisby is the author of Bitcoin: the Future of Money? (2014), available at all good bookshops with the audiobook, read by the author, on Amazon.