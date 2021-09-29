Make the most of Expo 2020 Dubai – but make it meaningful

After seven years of planning and a year’s delay, it’s finally here, and now Expo 2020 descends on Dubai and the world, in typical hurricane fashion. What isn’t typical, however, is that we are looking at a whole six months and beyond of activations, events audience building, promotion, learning and networking across all industries.

From a marketing and PR perspective, and for agency owners, practitioners, brands and businesses, it seems to all be happening at once, but we have to remember this is definitely a long game, and whilst the event itself is kicking off this week – we have a long journey ahead, filled with opportunities to connect and inspire.

Countries and pavilions included within Expo are still contracting and subcontracting activity and consultancies alike as you read this. October 1 is certainly just the beginning, and whilst the opening month and no doubt right through to the end of the year will see a whirlwind of events and activity, we can look at longer term opportunities and the legacy after March 2022.

Excitement amongst participants and UAE residents is huge – visitor season is upon us too as well as various holiday seasons including National Day – so, utilising Expo should absolutely be in your marketing and PR plans, but the greatest success will come from those who make it relevant and meaningful on behalf of their clients and audiences.

Having had a sneak peek, Expo 2020 is a total feast for the senses. Participating countries and organisations have pulled out all the stops to entertain and inspire. Up to now, the Australian Pavilion is leading the way with their media and content output and no doubt we will see others follow suit.

What can brands and businesses do to be involved with Expo at this stage?

Again, it’s absolutely not too late to consider opportunities at Expo – far from it. Many of our clients at TishTash are leasing space within pavilions and need our help conceptualising and creating activations and events. You can even be inspired by your own visit to source opportunities for your brand that aligns with a particular space, pavilion, theme week, or initiative that is already happening on site.

Think about UAE residents. With global travel still not entirely back to normal, I foresee the Expo site as being the main attraction of people already living and working in the Emirates. To this end, it’s vital that we keep plans and opportunities relevant and meaningful to them. It’s absolutely not a time to put prices up, jump on irrelevant campaigning or hashtagging unless your campaign is actually on site or affiliated in some way with the event itself.

Participation in Expo 2020 is not just about working on specific attractions or renting space there. From a CSR perspective, many local schools and initiatives will be taking part in Expo showcases and entertainment – clever involvement would be to support these institutions by giving back and creating a ripple effect that goes much further than an expensive networking activity for example.

Brands should reconsider their involvement off site too – many business groups, such as the British Business Group, Canadian Business Council, and Female Fusion Network are planning a series of on-site events at Expo. Organisations such as these provide opportunities for showcasing speakers, brands and more at their events and panel discussions.

As ever, it’s vitally important to identify and align with the right communities and organisations to see your efforts go further and create legacy relationships.

I’m looking forward to an exciting, eventful and inspiring six months as both a resident and a UAE business owner, and you should be too. The opportunities for your business and brand to participate in this once in a lifetime event are still there for the taking, and I hope the opening serves as inspiration for the coming weeks and creates meaningful connections for us all.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, founder and CEO of TishTash Marketing and PR@TishTashTalks.