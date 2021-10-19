Charge towards greener energy starts with collaboration

Worsening climate change and a need to diversify away from fossil fuels has spurred global action to transform the way we produce and consume energy. Investment in new power generation is expected to be $13.3tr before 2050. Clean growth presents the most significant economic growth opportunity of the 21st century.

We will make the most of the UK’s COP26 presidency in November to encourage business, governments, and investors to commit to change. The UK pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 78 percent by 2035, the fastest fall in greenhouse gas emissions of any major economy, bringing the UK closer to its ambition of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Since 1990, the UK economy has grown by two thirds, while emissions have fallen by over 40 percent, demonstrating that economic growth goes hand-in-hand with protecting the environment.

The UK’s £40 million Clean Growth Fund will supercharge the private sector’s development of next generation clean, low-carbon technologies. The Transition Export Development Guarantee (TEDG) from UK Export Finance is a new facility set up to support UK exporting companies with working capital to invest in low-carbon growth markets including renewables, hydrogen and decarbonisation.

Wood became the first company to access the guarantee, securing a $600m/£430m loan that will enable the company to capitalise on opportunities emerging as the energy transition gathers further pace.

We are making progress, but the global transition to clean power needs to advance at least four times faster than at present. The world has spent trillions of dollars over the last decade trying to decarbonise, but emissions in the global power sector are still rising, driven by increased demand in emerging economies.

The only way to achieve the required shift to green energy is through cross-border partnerships with other countries and regions, including the Middle East. Working together, we can develop zero emission solutions faster, increase economies of scale, and bring down costs more quickly.

Here in the Middle East, innovations from the UK are helping to accelerate the region’s shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, such as green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and solar.

Qatar has established a ten-year, $70m Qatar Carbonate and Carbon Storage Research Centre in collaboration with Imperial College London, which aims to advance research in the feasibility of carbon capture for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and storage of CO2 in local geological formations.

The winning car in the first ever Extreme E race in the Saudi Arabian desert in April was charged with a zero-emission hydrogen power generator, developed by UK-based AFC Energy. AFC Energy also signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2021 with Altaaqa Alternative Solutions, one of the world’s largest providers of temporary power solutions, with the intention of establishing an exclusive dealership for the distribution of AFC’s fuel cell systems in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East & North Africa regions via a strategic partnership. Their new partnership presents an enormous opportunity for both companies to drive the transition to a cleaner temporary power market.

Saudi Arabia’s sustainable city NEOM, which aims to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, is working with British company Solar Water Plc to install the world’s first completely carbon neutral hydro-infrastructure project that uses the concentrated power of the sun to desalinate seawater and solve water scarcity. The thermal energy processes seawater inside a steel dome, in an affordable and sustainable manner.

Meanwhile, Bee’ah, a pioneer in sustainability in the Middle East, is progressing plans for the region’s first waste-to-hydrogen project in the UAE, in collaboration with British firm Chinook Sciences. The project includes a green hydrogen generation plant and hydrogen vehicle fuelling station.

Chinook’s gasification and pyrolysis technology will break down hydrocarbons from waste through advanced thermal treatment to release and recover green hydrogen. When the green hydrogen is charged into vehicles, it emits only water and no carbon emissions.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Wood recently completed its role as owner’s engineer on Oman Shell’s first utility-scale, photovoltaic (PV) solar project in the Middle East, designed to cut emissions from industrial activities. The development, consisting of more than 80,000 solar panels in northern Oman, will supply renewable electricity to a large ferrochrome production facility, displacing the equivalent gas-fired power generation taken from the grid and saving more than 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

As the world’s attention turns to Glasgow in November, this is the moment for us all to redouble our efforts to achieve the goals set out in the Paris Agreement and act with renewed urgency to tackle the causes and the impacts of climate change upon our planet.

Now is the time for us to work ever more closely together, nations and businesses alike, to help shape a greener, cleaner and more prosperous future.

Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East.