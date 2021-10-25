The future is Arab; the future is African

On arriving in Dubai, I was first struck – as so many are – by the city’s inimitable skyline. Yet where today the world’s tallest buildings cast shade in the desert sun, mere decades ago was only sand.

For a city that is a monument to the UAE’s vertiginous journey of growth, reinvention, and innovation, this year began with perhaps that journey’s greatest milestone yet: the success of the UAE’s Hope Probe – the first Arab mission to Mars. Fitting then that the year is ending with Dubai hosting the G-STIC conference – held outside of Brussels for the very first time. It is here that the next chapter of important milestones begins.

Held this year at Expo 2020 Dubai, G-STIC is the preeminent forum for the discussion of technology as a solution to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is of particular importance to my country, Malawi – one of the world’s least developed nations, and amongst those likely therefore to feel the devastating impact of climate change.

It is to this event I am leading Malawi’s delegation – but also to hold discussions on a matter of equal importance to us: securing foreign direct investment as we emerge from the global pandemic.

Malawi is not alone. The sheer number of African delegations attending the much-anticipated Dubai Expo is testament to the fervour across our continent to enhance ties with the UAE and its neighbours. That desire to work, build, and grow together is mutual: the UAE has been undertaking a diplomatic offensive in East Africa of late.

It is not difficult to see why. Africa is not only rich in the precious minerals that will power the technologies of tomorrow – but also in the people who will build them. Our collective population is one of the world’s fastest-growing – projected to double by 2050 – and one of its youngest. The median age in Africa is less than 20.

We are a continent of innovators and entrepreneurs, the birthplace of mobile money, the CAT Scan and even a device that converts air into drinking water.

Just like the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), our innovation stems from the challenges that we face. Following in the footsteps of GCC nations, such as the UAE, we are seeing the emergence of an increasingly affluent, educated, and demanding middle class. Like the GCC, the pandemic has catalysed digitalisation on an unprecedented scale.

And we are hungry for investment. But while the opportunity for investors is clear, all too often they are turned away by stories of corruption and volatility that sadly cast a shadow over my continent.

It is here that Malawi stands apart. We may not be today highly developed, but we pride ourselves on our rule of law, independent courts, and robust judiciary that are world-class. They are the reason our clientelism-riddled ex-government was removed from power despite a fraudulent election. They are the reason investors in Malawi can come with comfort, and need not concern themselves with the so-called “African discount”.

With English as our official language and many of our larger companies export-oriented, Malawi is an outward looking country, already deeply integrated with international markets.

Opportunities for synergy with the UAE are plentiful. Perhaps most prominent is in our agriculture sector, which accounts for 30 percent of GDP and generates over 80 percent of national export earnings. Ongoing efforts to transition towards agribusiness and agricultural processing have been severely hampered by Covid-19.

Meanwhile in the GCC – one of the world’s fastest growing markets for FMCG, where food consumption is expected to grow to 60.7 million metric tonnes by 2023, the pandemic has highlighted weaknesses in food security. GCC countries import about 85 percent of their food.

Clean energy is another area for collaboration. Malawi is a UN champion for Sustainable Development Goal 7: Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. The UAE is fast emerging as the world leader in blue and green hydrogen production from carbon capture.

In short, African interests are Middle Eastern interests. The Arab spirit of innovation and entrepreneurialism is matched only by Africa’s. The last few decades have seen the GCC make unprecedented strides on its journey from a net importer to a net producer of innovation.

I say to you this: partner with Africa, with Malawi as your tried and tested gateway – we will see you over the final hurdle.

Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi.