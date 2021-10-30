We’re going net zero, and we need a plan to get there

It’s finally happening. With the net zero announcements by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, we’re getting serious about transitioning much of the region’s economies to become cleaner, greener and more sustainable. These declarations matter, because of the intent behind them.

But getting to net zero carbon emissions is a challenge for any country, let alone those which are hydrocarbon economies. What we’re hoping to see soon is details of how to get to net zero, the idea of not producing or adding man-made carbon emissions to the atmosphere, by the dates set out by each country (2050 for the UAE, and 2060 for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia).

Now, let’s start with the good news on energy production. Just under 20 percent of the UAE’s energy comes from clean sources – think solar and nuclear. And that’s going to increase rapidly thanks to the country’s major investments in solar (which, incidentally, have helped to bring down solar pricing to a global low).

But much more needs to be done, and that requires a strategy. Detailed plans do exist for countries looking to get to net zero; an example of a comprehensive roadmap is that developed by the UK (this was released in October and you can see a copy here). I’m not going to share the level of detail you can find in this net zero plan, but here are a few places that the Gulf governments should look to as they start on their own net zero projects.

Energy Efficiency – This is the low hanging fruit, so to speak, especially for our buildings which are responsible for up to 40 percent of carbon emissions. Buildings represent potentially the single greatest opportunity for decarbonisation.

New buildings need to be designed to meet high energy efficiency standards. And existing buildings should be retrofitted, with technologies that connect all the energy-reliant infrastructure in a building so that they can communicate with one another.

This enables the building to be controlled remotely, autonomously or via artificial intelligence, so that heating, cooling, or lighting can be switched off when rooms aren’t occupied, temperatures can be automated to create optimal environments, and facilities teams can be alerted when maintenance is needed.

The Rise of Prosumers – Energy efficiency doesn’t just apply to large buildings, but our homes too. And this is another opportunity for change. In markets like in the US, we are seeing the rise of “prosumers”, of consumers who generate their own power by using renewables and then choose to sell the electricity back into the grid. Simply put, a prosumer is someone who both produces and consumes energy.

This idea has the opportunity to revolutionize how we create and manage energy in the place we spend the most time. Prosumers are also more likely to be first adopters of other technologies, like smart homes and electric vehicles.

If we’re going to promote this concept, we’re going to need two things. The first is new regulations for the electricity sector, which promote the ability for consumers to sell energy back into the grid. Markets like the US are also deregulated, meaning that competition is allowed between energy players. This is a major incentive for innovating to reduce energy usage and will help the Gulf speed up its net zero achievements. And then there’s the need for new technologies, such as smart grids.

Give the Green Light to Electric Vehicles – one of the simplest things we can do to go green is get more electric vehicles on the road. In over a year, just one electric car on the roads can save an average 1.5 million grams of CO2. Electric vehicles don’t emit any carbon emissions, but of course they need power to operate.

The Gulf needs to invest in charging stations at our homes, offices, malls, hotels and any other place we drive to. And there needs to be big incentives to buy electric cars, just like in Europe and the US where electric vehicles purchases can be tax-free and fee-exempt from congestion charges and other tariffs. Given the relatively low cost of petrol, it’s hard to see consumers choosing electric vehicles right now, except for branding reasons.

But we’re seeing a shift already in the region, with Egypt leading the way on reduced costs and locally produced vehicles. And if you’re combining electric vehicles with renewables at your home, you’re on your way to being fully net zero.

These are just a few ideas to get us started. And they’re simple. There are others we can look towards, such as Industry 4.0 technologies that’ll reduce the energy needs of heavy industries, a push for other types of transport for logistics (think trains), and the elimination of fossil fuels for energy generation, particularly coal. What is clear is that we need to act now.

Already, temperatures are on the rise globally. And this is a major concern for the Gulf; the region increasingly sees temperatures exceed 50 degrees Celsius in summer, making going outside unbearable. If we don’t act to reduce our carbon emissions, we can say goodbye to industries like tourism and fishing.

And that’s why I sincerely hope we see inclusive net zero plans that I as a business and a consumer can contribute to and support. Climate change affects everyone, so let’s all be part of the path to net zero and let’s all play a role in getting there.

Alex Malouf, communications professional and the only Chartered Communicator, Chartered Marketer, and Senior Communication Management Professional in the Middle East.