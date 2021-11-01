Ensuring wellness is kept at top of company agenda

This has highlighted with greater intensity the focus on overall employee wellbeing and health. Previously the average workplace was an environment characterised by periods of stress, long working hours with insufficient rest and recovery and limited options to suitable nutrition, physical exercise or mental health support. These pressures not only inhibit wellness; but can create a genuine mental health crisis amongst staff and gravely impact profitability.

The only positive impact of the recent pandemic is the global spotlight that has been placed on individual health. Organisations witnessed unprecedented changes in the way their businesses run; the remote work culture has flourished with simultaneous positive and negative results on mental health.

Businesses have shifted focus and are increasing budgets and strategies to aid their employees, ranging from: nutrition education or cuisine options, gym memberships and yoga classes; but – more critically – venturing into holistic wellness and mindset coaching practices. What started as an indistinct movement has gathered momentum to become a ubiquitous feature within corporate environments.

Wellness is an extensive term relating to the quality of one’s physical and mental self. A more relevant description for businesses, is a harmonious balance between work, home, health and happiness.

Achieving an equilibrium between all the responsibilities and pressures in life equates better results for mental and physical health. Increased emotional wellbeing, sleep, physical health and mental acuity will invariably increase productivity and thus profitability for enterprises.

More directly, company profits can increase due to reduced absenteeism, lower medical health care costs, employee retention and increased productivity. Therefore employers, HR departments and business leaders are investing in these therapies, and why they will remain a perpetual as opposed to a temporary trend.

Wellness strategies in the workplace consist of two categories: the first is physical wellness, aided by digital health tracking devices such as Apple watches, constructing dedicated fitness areas, dietary support with nutrition talks or on-site heathy eating options, and regular health screening for illnesses or conditions.

Mental wellness initiatives have included commissioning outside agencies for services such as meditation sessions, holistic therapies including sound healing or reiki, but also counselling and psychiatry, built into employee health insurance packages.

According to Forbes Magazine: “87 percent of employees consider health and wellness offerings when looking for a new role.” HR departments have recently been known to champion staggered arrival amongst staff to avoid the busiest rush-hour traffic stress.

While the coaching concept is quite new to the GCC region, finance firms in particular – taking a nod perhaps from their tech cousins in Silicon Valley – have pioneered this practice and often boast their own in-house team. While ostensibly for executive or performance coaching, the trend presently favours interpersonal-based coaches who facilitate techniques from Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) to hypnosis and hypnotherapy.

Non-executive coaching is not to be confused with talk therapy, counselling or mentoring; it’s a guided self-development tool with specific outcomes. Employers are witnessing post-Covid mass turnover of staff, and it benefits firms to invest in employee wellness to promote short term profitability and efficiency but also to encourage long-term employee retention.

Hiring talent with matchless aptitude is futile if individuals burn out from stress within a few months. Likewise, a high-calibre team managed by a leader without empathy could become hamstrung by reticence and frustration.

The inception of 95 percent of human beliefs and behaviour is at a subconscious level, and generally people adopt a fixed mindset towards their perceived outcomes in life as part of their internal belief system established during formative years.

For an employee who displays aptitude for a superior role and is promoted, their potential performance will be limited if their internal belief system and how they see themselves conflicts with a leadership role. Better utilising emotions – especially negative ones such as anger – ameliorated communication skills, stress management, and eliminating limiting self-beliefs whilst provoking new thought patterns to yield superior behaviour and results are the focus of the initiated coach.

Businesses committing to an enduring strategy for wellness will ultimately accrue benefits for productivity, staff retention and reduced medical spend.

Rather than to adopt coaching as a corrective strategy for burgeoning issues, it should be standardised within corporations as a fundamental tool. Similarly, performance-appraisals from managers focus on quantitative results, but coaching is based on individual internal processes and improved development which highlight the qualitative.

Encouraging wellness practices from physical fitness, accessible nutrition, holistic therapies and increased mental health benefits within health insurance, should all be primary focuses of progressive entities looking to develop and maintain a superior working environment.

Investment in these practices entices the best talent who desire a workplace of ambiance and support where they can develop skills to attain the highest levels of their success.

Businesses committing to an enduring strategy for wellness will ultimately accrue benefits for productivity, staff retention, reduced medical spend, employee development, and also crucially establish themselves as a high value workplace for individuals who desire to not just survive, but to truly thrive in the workplace.

Selina Waterman-Smith is a British-born serial entrepreneur and investor and founder of Sanctuary Coaching and Wellness.