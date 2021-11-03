Dubai’s ambition will set the stage for the post-pandemic recovery

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, policymakers and business leaders have united to address the worst economic and health consequences associated with the pandemic. From the development of effective vaccines, to the widespread adoption of digital technologies, the world has made impressive strides in our ability to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Yet, sadly, many of these heralded achievements have only served a very small percentage of the global population. Most notably, the global vaccine rollout remains uneven with developed countries in Europe and the United States discussing booster shots before developing countries in Africa and Latin America can administer first doses to their citizens.

Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – the backbone of the global economy – continue to struggle under the weight of export restrictions, tariffs, and dwindling reserves to finance their trade operations. Business closures and job losses continue to have an outsized impact on the lives and livelihoods of women and children around the world.

In the face of these persisting challenges, we need global leaders to step up and work together to ensure a sustainable and resilient economic recovery for all.

The rapid digitalisation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the need for an ecosystem that can deliver on the promise of digital technologies to fully democratise trade – and capitalise on the potential gains, both economic and social, that this would bring.

Taking place under the theme, ‘Generation Next: Chambers 4.0’, the 12th ICC World Chambers Congress aims to advance on this shared goal by showcasing the role of open trade and investment in building back better, with a particular focus on the potential of technology and data to transform business models to enable a brighter future for people and planet.

As the representative voice of the real economy, ICC leverages private-sector expertise and innovation to deliver practical solutions to interconnected challenges and as such, we have worked directly with our World Chambers Federation and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise this year’s ICC World Chambers Congress, to take place alongside Expo 2020 from November 23-25.

World Chambers Federation and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organise this year’s ICC World Chambers Congress, to take place alongside Expo 2020 from 23-25 November.

Whereas some countries have closed their doors to cooperation, it has been reinvigorating to see countries – like the United Arab Emirates – robustly support such platforms for global conversation and exchange.

With Dubai’s reputation as a financial, logistics, and digital trade hub, these dual platforms have been shaped to stimulate much needed conversations between delegates and inspire global action to fully resolve these interconnected challenges.

The pandemic has reminded us that going at it alone will not work. We need business and chambers to collaborate to develop and inspire solutions that will enable a safer, more sustainable, and more resilient future for everyone, everywhere. I look forward to being part of the conversation in Dubai this month. Join us.

John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce.