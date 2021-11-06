What the Great Resignation means for employees and employers

I’ve had a lot of my non-HR friends ask me recently “What’s this great resignation all about?’ My simple answer is there is a labour shortage. The much longer and complicated answer is why and what employers and employees can do about it.

If we think about front line workers (nurses, restaurant works, store clerks, etc.), the fact that many of them have decided to not come back to work seems perfectly logical. These careers have long been undervalued in terms of pay, the overall employee value proposition (especially how they are treated by clients and managers) is low and they have been most at risk of catching COVID.

But how about white-collar professionals (e.g., consultants, lawyers, investment bankers etc.)? I believe there are several factors at play here.

Firstly, pre-COVID, the demand for these sectors was strong, which caused a tight labour market and thus, high turnover. Secondly, unlike frontline workers, professionals as a group are well-paid and generally highly valued. Just five percent of this group (which is the percentage estimated by economists) deciding to retire early, take a year off, go back to school, or simply want a change of scenery (seriously, we hear that one a lot), has resulted is a massive shortage of talent.

University significantly enrollments were down in 2020 and 2021 so we will also have an intake shortage in a few years.

As a result of this talent shortage, we are seeing employees getting offers of 20 percent to 50 percent on top of existing pay packages, which often starts a bidding war between potential employers. Sounds like the current real estate market.

So, what can employers do:

Employers must seriously evaluate how they managed their teams during COVID, admit shortcomings and learn from them to ensure agility for the next crisis (and there will definitely be another).

Employers need to review and adapt their Employee Value Proposition which needs to be clearly communicated to employees. An example of this is the firm’s back to work strategy. One of the complaints I often hear from employees is the lack of a clear path in their career progression.

If your back to work strategy includes in-office, remote workers, and hybrid workers, make sure you do not create second class citizens for the team members who decide not to be in the office most of the time.

While firms will have to make counter offers to employees they want to keep, this will cause internal inequities in pay systems. The first reaction will be to reset salary levels. Before you do this, I think firms must look at long-term affordability. Is this cost sustainable? Costs like travel and entertainment were virtually zero for the past eighteen months, but that will change. How will you off-set these labour cost increases with productivity, or enhanced revenue?

So, what should employees do:

I have seen a lot of bubbles over the years, and I have seen some people make bad decisions. Jumping into an unknown company is a big risk. We are in a bubble that will eventually burst, so if you are the highest paid person at your level and the last in, you will likely be the first out.

Employers value loyalty, and in my experience, this pays off in the long run. But it’s up to you and your manager to have open and honest discussions about your market value, your career path etc. If you are interested in an overseas posting, you need to let your manager know and give the company time to manage this.

One of the biggest mistakes’ employees make is to burn a bridge. When you leave a company, be honest and explain your decision, but always be respectful. We have recently seen examples of people accepting offers and then getting a better offer and reneging on the first – it’s a small world and in the end, all you really have is your reputation.

This bubble will end eventually and, like musical chairs, both employers and employees need to make sure they have a chair to sit in when the music ends.

Ray Everett is the CEO of Human Capital at Aon For Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa