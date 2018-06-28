Dubai launches new platform to attract freelancers

Tecom Group has teamed up with the Dubai Creative Cluster Authority (DCCA) to launch ‘Gofreelance’, a product designed to attract and foster freelance talent in the UAE’s education and media sectors.

Gofreelance gives freelancers licenses to operate in the gig economy for an annual fee of AED7,500.

According to Tecom Group, a member of Dubai Holding, Gofreelance was designed based on customer needs and market requirements, and offers freelancers licenses to perform functions in the “gig economy”, such as educational advising, executive coaching, film directed, scriptwriting and creative design, for an annual fee of AED 7,500.

Through Gofreelance – which Tecom Group says is priced at competitive rates – freelancers will also have access to various facilities offered by Dubai Media City and Dubai Knowledge Park.

“Gofreelance presents a unique opportunity for industry professionals to thrive and grow within Dubai Media City’s unparalleled business ecosystem that offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and serves as a gateway to neighbouring markets,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City.

“Amid a rise of the ‘gig economy’ worldwide, the package empowers freelancers to take ownership of their careers, and make the most of their skills and talents.”

Al Suwaidi added that Gofreelance is “proof of Dubai’s concerted commitment to attracting and fostering talent in the media and creative sector.”



Mohammed Abdullah, the managing director of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, said the benefits of Gofreelance will be most evident in the summer months, during which time businesses are increasingly turning to freelancers “due to the need for flexibility and a more affordable workforce.”

“Complementing the recent announcement of the UAE Cabinet, we believe the platform will significant contribute to making our economy more attractive to businesses and eventually stronger and even more competitive,” he added.

According to the Gofreelance, there is a three-step process for registering which begins by applying and submitting an application online. Once the application is approved, the applicant will be asked to one of two business centres to personal sign the documents and pay the fee. The freelance license will then be e-mailed to the applicant.