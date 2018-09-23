Speakers announced for the Arabian Business StartUp Academy

Entry to the Arabian Business StartUp Academy - which starts at 8.30am - is free for the public but registration is required.

Experts from Twitter, Careem, LinkedIn, Awok.com and more will join a discussion on social media strategies for SMEs

Speakers for the upcoming Arabian Business StartUp Academy, which takes place on Monday September 24 at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC), have been confirmed.

The workshop event, which will focus on social media strategies, will commence with a keynote speech by Will Hutson, founder and CEO of LMTD digital agency, who will discuss the economic benefit of social media for SMEs.

It will be followed by a panel discussion featuring social media experts including Benjamin Ampen, managing director at Twitter MENA and Pakistan; Kamel Al-Asmar, director of community and data at Wamda and founder of Nakhwah; Ghassan Talhouk, head of LinkedIn UAE and Marwan Al Awadhi (DJ Bliss), artist, social media influencer and founder of entertainment firm Bliss Inc.

The panel will see the experts share tips and tricks on how best to use the platforms to grow a business.

A discussion will be trailed with a speech by serial entrepreneur Muhammad Chbib on how to stay relevant in a fast-changing digital ecosystem.

After, a second panel will see start up founders and experts disclose ways in which they made social media work for their business, as well as lessons they have learned along the way. It will include Ulugbek Yuldashev, Founder and CEO at Awok.com, Ihab Ahmed, Global Head of Social and Community at Careem and Megan Hewitt-Dean, Social Media Manager at StarzPlay.

The panels will each be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

The most recent academy, which took place in June, featured prominent UAE lawyer Dr Habib Al Mulla. He made history in 2013 when his local firm Habib Al Mulla became the first local company to merge with an international firm, Baker McKenzie.

Al Mulla, among other experts, shared his views on the future of blockchain, the fast-growing platform for digital assets, and cryptocurrencies, the virtual means of exchange which it supports.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, founder of Dubai-based e-commerce giant Souq.com, also took part in the Arabian Business StartUp Academy in March, where he shared the importance of building an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports and empowers start-ups in the region.

Souq.com, which was acquired by Jeff Bezos’ Amazon last year, is an important platform for start-ups in the GCC, acting as a marketplace that allows smaller companies to grow.

The event serves as a hub for conversation on the region’s latest business opportunities, start-up disruptions, funding deals, legal and regulatory steps to follow and much more.

It features entrepreneurs, established SME leaders, government representatives and well-known investors, and acts as a networking and informative platform for the Middle East’s growing start-up community, offering advice and insights from key industry experts.

The Arabian Business StartUp Academy is sponsored by Virtuzone and Jadarah.

To register, visit the StartUp Academy page here. For more information, please contact Brian.McNamara@itp.com.