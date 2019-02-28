Search is on for 100 Arab start-ups shaping the future

Selected start-ups will meet business leaders and policy-makers at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa in April. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the Bahrain Economic Development Board, has opened online applications for 100 Arab Start-ups

Selected start-ups will meet business leaders and policy-makers at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, which will take place on April 6-7 at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

“A wave of young companies and entrepreneurs are changing the economic landscape of the Arab world. By championing innovative and pragmatic solutions, start-ups are improving people’s everyday lives and drive new forms of regional cooperation,” said Mirek Dusek, deputy head of the Centre for Regional and Geopolitical Affairs and Head of the Middle East and North Africa at the World Economic Forum.

"At the Forum, we believe start-ups embracing the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution play a key role in shaping the future of their industries and their societies at large."

A selection committee made up of some of the regional leading experts on the start-ups ecosystem will work with the World Economic Forum and the Bahrain Economic Development Board to select 100 promising Arab start-ups to join the Forum’s meeting at the Dead Sea.

The committee includes Khaled Talhouni, managing partner, Wamda Capital, Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, CEO and managing director, Saudi Technology Ventures (STV), Amir Farha, Co-founder and managing director, Beco Capital, Areije Al Shakar, director and fund manager, Al Waha Venture Capital Fund, and senior vice president of Bahrain Development Bank.

To be eligible, companies should have received at least one round of funding from outside investors.



Start-ups should complete the application form by March 13 at http://wef.ch/arabstartups19apply.