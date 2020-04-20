UAE-based 360VUZ app secures $5.8m funding

UAE-based entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah has secured $5.8 million in a Series A investment round for his 360VUZ immersive virtual mobile app.

Funding for the app was raised from a number of leading VCs, such as Shorooq Partners (lead investor), KBW Ventures, Media Visions, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500 Startups with the participation of top global investment firms.

The investment will support further development of the immersive video app technology, scale the business, expand its global reach and offer more personalised experiences along with additional proprietary technologies.

“We are on a mission to help connect people around the globe by building a hyper-connected world while offering full control and authenticity,” said Zaatarah, founder and chief executive officer, 360VUZ.

“We are expanding the ability of every individual to ‘teleport’ and connect with people and experiences virtually while removing the constraints of TTA: travel, time, and access. Today more than ever, we understand that building a hyper-connected world is vital, and it is solving one of the major problems that the entire world is facing right now.”

The 360VUZ teleporter mobile app has already had a strong global rollout, connecting users in more than 15 countries with a user engagement increase of more than 571 percent in 2019 in comparison to the previous year, in addition to a strong uptick of over 297 percent over the past 30 days.

The app was ranked as one of the top featured apps on the Apple App Store and was highlighted on its main page in March.

“Our team is determined to keep on innovating and keeping users at the core by focusing hugely on personalization and continuing our global roll out to more cities in Asia, Europe and USA. We see the demand on our immersive and VR content increasing and we are excited to keep on innovating in the VR, AR and live virtual video space,” Zaatarah added.

The latest investment brings the start-up’s total amount raised to $7m to date and establishes 360VUZ as one of the most well capitalised start-ups in the media and entertainment space. Previous investors include Al Touq Group, DTEC Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Al Rashid family angel investors, Tareq Jalabi and Mohanad Alwadiya.