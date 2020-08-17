Saudi firm HASCO awarded Amaala excavation contract

Amaala, the ultra-luxury development planned along Saudi Arabia's northwest coast, has awarded the contract for excavation, backfilling and earthworks to marine and logistics services firm Hasan Al-Harbi Corp (HASCO).

As part of the contract, HASCO has deployed a team of 90 across Triple Bay Marina to manage the excavation of the Amaala’s marine basin.

HASCO has also overseen the installation of critical infrastructure, including access roads, and the construction of on-site offices, following the initial preparation works across the Amaala site.

Chief executive officer of Amaala, Nicholas Naples, said: “As a Diba-based contractor, HASCO’s knowledge and expertise of the local market has been invaluable in ensuring the high standards of quality we want to instil in every aspect of Amaala.”

Once developed, Triple Bay’s marina basin will overlook the Red Sea and will form part of Amaala’s yachting portfolio where it will provide secure berthing for more than 300 yachts and feature dedicated facilities for vessels of up to 140 metres.

Set in the Prince Mohammad bin Salman Natural Reserve across three unique communities, the 4,155-square kilometre, year-round Amaala destination will include 2,500 hotel keys and more than 800 residential villas, apartments and estate homes, alongside 200 high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

Plans for the new international airport at Amaala were revealed in June. The terminal and control tower has been designed by UK-based architectural and design firm Foster + Partners, while the main masterplan was designed by international consultancy and engineering outfit Egis.

The airport is due for completion in 2023 and is estimated to accommodate one million travellers per year once it officially opens.