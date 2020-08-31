UAE-based ProvenMed wins Dubai Smartpreneur competition

UAE-based medical devices innovation start-up, ProvenMed, has won the fifth Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.

The virtual event, organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, saw 10 shortlisted start-ups from the UAE and abroad pitch their business to an expert panel of judges.

Callix, a UAE-based start-up offering intelligent cloud-based call answering solutions, took second place; while PlasticFri, a social enterprise from Sweden with a mission to tackle plastic pollution by transforming renewable plant resources, claimed third.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said: “SMEs are the backbone of contemporary economies. Thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE is considered one of the leading countries in the region in the development of a legislative and institutional framework that supports entrepreneurship and SME incubators, believing in the importance of the sector as a major engine that drives diversification, innovation and competitiveness in terms of economic performance.”

The UAE ranked fifth in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) in 2019, with the sector contributing 53 percent to the country's GDP in 2018.

The fifth cycle of the Dubai Smartpreneur competition saw a 23 percent increase in applications compared to previous cycle, while 82 percent of business ideas were submitted by start-ups based in the UAE.

“The fifth cycle of the competition exceeded our expectations and achieved its objectives of attracting high-potential startups and harnessing the potential of aspiring entrepreneurs who are bringing innovative ideas to the market. The prestigious competition is a key pillar of Dubai Chamber’s comprehensive entrepreneurship strategy, which aims to provide entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive and grow,” said Hisham Al Shirawi, 2nd vice chairman of Dubai Chamber.

Prior to the awards ceremony, the top 10 participating startups - ProvenMed Global FZ-LLC, VYND, PlasticFri, Callix, uqudo, Caddie Engineering LLC, Lexyom, beXel, Cerebian and ONE MOTO – made their business pitches in the final round of the competition.

The shortlisted start-ups will get the opportunity to exhibit at Expo 2020 Dubai, while the top 3 winning startups received AED150,000 in combined cash prizes.

Over 1,900 startups from around the world have applied over the last five cycles of the Dubai Smartprenuer Competition. The fifth cycle, held earlier this year, attracted 315 smart business ideas aligned with the Expo 2020 Dubai sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.