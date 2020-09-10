Virtual trade mission aims to boost UAE-India tech collaborations

The first-ever Dubai Tech Tour, a virtual trade mission joined by 15 promising Indian scale-ups specialising in fintech and healthtech, has kicked off.

Organised by Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with Startup India and Mumbai Fintech Hub, the tour will familiarise delegates with Dubai’s economy and business environment.

The first-of-its-kind trade mission aims to boost UAE-India collaboration in innovation-focused sectors, explore bilateral business opportunities in healthtech and fintech, and attract high-potential entrepreneurs who are bringing cutting-edge solutions to the Dubai market.

The Indian scale-ups were shortlisted from a pool of 200 candidates who applied to take part in the trade mission, during which delegates will connect with relevant UAE stakeholders, including investors, corporates, pitch their businesses and participate in business matchmaking sessions organised by Dubai Chamber.

The initiative is a continuation of the Dubai Chamber’s Mumbai office and Dubai Startup Hub’s combined efforts to attract Indian scale-ups and start-ups that can support Dubai’s innovation strategy and transition to a knowledge-based economy.

These efforts began last year when Dubai Startup Hub organised a roadshow to New Delhi and Bengaluru in cooperation with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, the largest hub of its kind in the region and wholly-owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, where two Indian start-ups were awarded office space at Dtec.

Established by Dubai Chamber in 2016, Dubai Startup Hub has been designed to emphasis the value of public and private sector collaboration and aims to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as the main driver of the economy of Dubai and the UAE.