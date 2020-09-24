Six start-ups from Saudi Arabia you need to know

The start-up scene in Saudi Arabia is booming. Funding for start-ups in the kingdom has risen by 102 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same time period in 2019, according to newly released data from start-up data platform Magnitt.

Below are six start-ups from Saudi Arabia’s western region which are set to make it big.

Salla / Founded: 2016 / Category: E-Commerce

Salla is one of the key backbones of the e-commerce boom in Saudi Arabia. The Makkah born start-up, akin to Shopify, has built a seamless experience for Saudi entrepreneurs and SME's to set up their e-commerce presence - and most importantly with infrastructure all in Arabic. Salla has been able to build strong strategic partnerships with regional logistics and payment gateways. As of now, over 10,000 stores have been launched through Salla, with total revenues up to $346 million. In 2018 Salla raised seed funding led by Saudi VC Raed Ventures and joined by Vision Ventures, Inspire Ventures, and Direct Influence.

Bondai / Founded: 2019 / Category: E-Travel

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, and with the kingdom transitioning into a regional and global travel destination, tourism has become a high-growth sector. Bondai's platform allows travelers to curate unique and memorable adventures across Saudi. Through Bondai's interactive app, people can collaborate on planning trips together. The travel start-up has been able to empower local communities economically by collaborating with local guides and rejuvenating many villages and towns in Saudi Arabia. Most recently Bondai was part of the third cohort of the Misk500 accelerator program in Saudi that ran from January to May 2020.

Aanaab / Founded: 2016 / Category: E-Learning

As online learning is becoming the norm, Aanaab's mission is to empower educators. The e-learning start-up provides courses and training in Arabic for teachers across the Arab world: from niche topics to current events such as how to conduct virtual classes. Both free and paid courses are available. The ethos of Aanaab is to upskill educators by providing them with the latest tools and information with ease. Aanaab has also formed strategic partnerships with regional and global education institutes. In March 2020 Aanaab secured a $1.5 million investment round led by Wamda, Nour Nouf Knowledge Company, and a group of angel investors.

Dokkan Afkar / Founded: 2013 / Category: E-Commerce

As one of the pioneers of the Saudi e-commerce landscape, Dokkan Afkar has been growing from strength-to-strength. Since 2013 the online retailer has been adamant about building a brand that has a Saudi core with a global reach. This is very clear through their culturally relevant branding and marketing that is infused with a modern twist. Dokkan Afkar's product categories include electronics, home goods, and clothing. In recent years the e-commerce platform has also focussed on promoting Saudi talent. In 2019 the startup secured $5.6 million in Series B funding, led by the Business Incubators and Accelerators Company (BIAC), and previous investors.

Homegrown Market / Founded: 2014 / Category: Retail E-Commerce

Homegrown Market is rooted firmly in Saudi Arabia. The multi-brand concept store with a focus on Saudi designers and artists began as a brick and mortar store. Their e-commerce platform that has been pivotal to expose local talent regionally and internationally. Homegrown Market's roadmap to success is to build strong longterm relationships with Saudi entrepreneurs and to nurture and incubate new brands. Their e-commerce platform now includes over 150 local brands, and offline they continue to collaborate with retailers: they have a permanent pop-up shop at select Virgin Megastore KSA locations.

Gamze Beauty / Founded: 2020 / Category: Beauty E-Commerce

The beauty sector has proven to be one of the most lucrative industries both regionally and internally. Gamze Beauty is a Saudi born beauty brand that is creating both B2B and DTC products available through their own platform. As the demand for beauty grows, Gamze Beauty's goal is to create unique, fast-to-market, and affordable products with a local and global reach. They are the first company in Saudi to develop a full range of products for eyelash extension artists, and in August 2020 they successfully launched their first DTC product. Currently, Gamze Beauty is looking to raise seed funding.