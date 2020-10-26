Five reasons why companies would choose crowdfunding

UAE-based Udrive has opened up to invite investment from the general public as part of its Series A funding drive.

The world may in the middle of an economic crisis inspired by the seemingly never-ending coronavirus pandemic, but there are still investment opportunities to be had.

Gold has been lucrative for many years, while money continues to pour into stocks, bonds and even art and classic cars.

Another investment opportunity becoming incredibly popular is crowdfunding – where a business asks a large number of people each for an amount of money. With the power of the internet the potential reach is huge.

In return for an investment, an investors can receive a range of benefits, sometimes in the form of a director financial return or other gains.

But why is it becoming so popular?

Affordability

The whole concept is simplified by using a dedicated platform that supports the equity crowdfunding process, such as Eureeca Wefunder, StartEngine or Fundable. A lot of these companies don’t charge a set-up fee and take a small percentage of funds raised.

Efficiency

By using a crowdfunding platform to reach a large audience it frees you up to focus on building your business rather than trying to figure out how to find big investors, get an introduction and present your pitch.

Brand advocates

Your investors can be ambassadors for your business. With crowdsourcing, you can build a large team of investors, which means you’ll have many people out there talking up your business.

Market research

Your investors are the early adopters of your vision and your product. If they don’t like something about the company or service, they can provide valuable feedback, which can allow you to make necessary changes without the brand being damaged.

Control

In terms of equity crowdfunding, the company valuation remains under your control and you can determine the share prices. Also, because it is made up of several smaller investors, there will be no majority stake to influence decisions.