Why having the right mindset is key to dealing with a pandemic

The coronavirus has thrown up a multitude of challenges for business owners in pretty much every sector, especially those at the beginning of their journeys. For Anas Bukhash, an Emirati with four businesses to his name, he is in an unrivalled position to compare the travails of building a business in normal circumstances to the harsh economic landscape of a global a pandemic.

In 2019, Bukhash launched two start-ups in rapid succession: Buka, a high-end streetwear label; and Chalk Salon, a barbershop in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. They joined a portfolio that included Ahdaaf Sports Club, which he launched in 2009, and digital marketing agency Bukhash Brothers, but the new entities had yet to find their feet before the coronavirus storm raged across the region.

Bukhash tells Arabian Business how he leveraged the positive mindset he has cultivated over the years to deal with the crisis and lead his start-ups and the teams behind them to safer shores.

Buka clothing label was set up and produced in Dubai

Can you elaborate on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on your businesses?

The influencer marketing agency definitely got a big hit with coronavirus. For a lot of brands, using this form of marketing is a luxury rather than a necessity. Also, as with maybe all organisations in the world, the first budgets to be cut are those of marketing.

However, I worked with the team to make sure that we are triple active on social media in all our businesses. Because everybody is at home quarantining, it is the time to show that you exist so when things get better, you will be the first name to pop up in companies’ minds.

During this period we have created a lot of educational content such as how to manage your own social media or create good content. Our business has different revenue streams so the multimedia production did well for us in the sense that we survived a very difficult period without firing anybody or cutting costs.

Bukhash says his media outfit has performed well amid the pandemic

Can you elaborate on this? How did you engage with existing customers – and maybe appeal to new ones?

Well, we focussed a lot on multimedia. I said, ‘Let’s talk to the all the organisations that actually need content now. Maybe they want to do something about sanitisation or health awareness or Covid precautions. Let us talk to all the agencies that need it’.

We found several new clients like that. For example, delivery companies, which are doing well nowadays, wanted to show all the steps they are doing to keep safe and ask for a cool video to highlight that.

Other than that, social media management did well enough for us. But the branding revenue stream and influencer marketing were slow in those three months. Now, it’s coming back.

What were some of the cost-cutting measures you were forced to take?

Like many companies, we did ask our staff to take a small pay cut in one, particularly tough month. During that period, my only objective was to do whatever I can to maintain the great team that took years to build. Thankfully, we broke even for two months and one of the months we made a few thousand dirhams in profit.

What about the performance of your other companies – particularly the ones that you started before the pandemic?

The fashion brand is more like a hobby, really: we do it when we feel like it and when we have a nice capsule we launch. So, we can move resources in and out of that with minimal impact.

The hair salon, impressively, did better than I thought! We closed for one month when we were not allowed to open, but when the moment the government allowed 30 percent occupancy, we managed to break even.

Chalk is a high-end hair salon that caters to both men and women

It seemed everybody was so hairy and messy, they said please we need some attention! I think people tried grooming and cutting at home and didn’t succeed, so we were at full capacity when we opened.

When the government increased capacity to 50 percent, we were also fully booked and now, Alhamdulillah, we are back with all the precautions were in place. But I wasn’t really worried about these two. The one I was most worried about was the digital marketing company BB.

How many employees are in your group?

We have 23 employees in BB and we are hiring now. We hired two people last week, in fact. We are an organic boutique company and cook things slowly and properly when we can afford there and feel the demand is there.

What will you do if there is a second wave?

If there is a second wave and lockdown, we will repeat what we did – literally I guess. We managed the first time so probably it will be easier to do so the second time. In fact, the second time may be easier.

The first time you don’t know what you are dealing with; you don’t know for how long, you have to be so creative so I think this time… t’wadnah. We got used to it.

Bukhash is the former managing partner of the Ahdaaf Sports Club

How did the previous decade as an entrepreneur help you manage your businesses during the coronavirus?

I am a realistically optimistic guy and I always believe, even in desperate situations, that there must be some creative way to do something. At one moment everything was cancelled overnight – every campaign, every event.

The year 2020 was supposed to be a huge one and suddenly it was as if a light was switched off and everything was gone. But you have to figure it out, you can’t freak out because you have a team depending on you. To answer your question, I think it is a mind-set that I’ve had for years; it’s the way I am wired.

How has the start-up ecosystem in the UAE evolved from when you opened your first business?

I think the more start-ups that came up through the years and have been sustainable and successful, the more confidence the Emirati and the expats living here have in it and start thinking that they can do it too.

The more you see local examples, the more you are encouraged to run after what you want. But it can be a tricky trend. Being an entrepreneur is trendy at the moment. But I don’t think a lot of people realise the price.

What is the price?

The price is you don’t do 40 hours a week, you do 80. There’s no time off. You are your own boss but it comes at a cost. I always say that if you are running after money, you won’t sustain it, because the moment you have a hiccup, like with Covid, you will lose interest because that was your only goal. But if you are passionate about what you are doing, and money is a by-product, you sustain.

When did you launch AB Talks and why do you think it resonates well with audiences here?

AB Talks is an old concept that I had in mind and which was archived somewhere in my brain. I think six or seven years ago, I came up with a synopsis or concept of the show and sent it to my team and some of my friends, who have prominent positions in the country, to get their feedback.

One of them wanted one of his organisations to support it but, to make a long story short, it didn’t work out.

I really believe that everything is about timing because fast forward to a few years later and I have a multimedia company that creates content and does photo and video shoots in house. Slowly this team became stronger and at one point, I was like I can do it myself this time. I don’t need a producer or an organisation.

I wanted to do everything different and not repeat the things I didn’t enjoy in TV such as not asking certain questions which were deemed too sensitive. It was too formal and not like a real conversation. I wanted my show to be different, to be real raw and human.