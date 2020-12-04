Survival of the fittest as Dubai's Bare DXB seeks Covid rebound

Weeks spent on the living room couch due to coronavirus-related lockdown measures have further highlighted the correlation between a healthy mind and a healthy body.

Not all exercise is created equal, however. While some enjoy spending hours in a big gym using the latest fitness equipment, others prefer a quick yet effective workout routine.

Bare DXB, a boutique fitness space which provides a single specialised workout routine that takes place in a darkened room and claims to burn 1,000 calories in 50 minutes, targets those who want a high-intensity exercise in a short period of time.

Many mid-priced Dubai gyms under pressure, says Bare CEO Dylan Eiffe says rent is not the main challenge for gyms in Dubai, but 'emotional investors' have a 'highly speculative investment attitude'

Dylan Eiffe and TJ Gray, the entrepreneurial co-owners of Bare DXB, identified a market need for specialised gyms in the UAE back in 2015. They also added a nutrition element to their concept out of the belief in the importance of a healthy diet for weight loss, another niche combination that was uncommon in the Emirates back then.

While the fitness industry in the UAE has evolved much since 2014, and such specialised classes-only concepts have become common, Eiffe and Gray still believe they add value for their clients through the social element they bring in.

In fact, the two entrepreneurs say business was booming before coronavirus hit the UAE in March and forced the country’s fitness industry into a three-month long closure. Recovery is still slow, now the duo remain optimistic they can battle back to business.

Where did the idea from Bare DXB come from, and why did the market need such a concept?

Eiffe: I came up with the concept in 2014, and we launched this venue in Business Bay in 2015. I am an engineer by background, but I used to work in a Virgin Active (a chain of big health clubs) in the UK back in the day.

Co-owners TJ Gray and Dylan Eiffe launched Bare DXB four years ago

I realised back then that although they had all these big facilities, like swimming pools and the latest machines, everyone was packing into group classes. Moreover, the guys in the classes were achieving better results than the gym frequenters and they were more loyal customers.

So I thought why have this whole gym when you can just have that room? The second thing that inspired me to come up with Bare DXB was when I first came to Dubai I worked as a personal trainer and I was really successful with my clients. It wasn’t because I was such a good trainer but because I was really hard on their diet, making them meal plans and counting their calories. So I thought why not create a concept that is really big on nutrition?

This was how the concept started but it’s evolved as we adapted to market needs. Because we are a home-made brand, we had the ability to adapt to the market while some of the other brands have not been able to because they are an international franchise.

How did you adapt?

Eiffe: Mainly it was the nutrition thing. We went really hard on that at first but then realised that people didn’t appreciate it so we went more towards the training side.

Gray: We still give nutrition recommendations and meal plan but we are more relaxed about it now.

What is your business model?

Gray: At first, we used to run everything off on a membership basis model where you pay a monthly fee and get unlimited access to classes. However, we have now capped our membership at 300. This is now our strength and brings a whole community feel to what we do since everyone knows each other and there is a certain vibe that our members bring.

So while we are not accepting new members, we have introduced a “pay as you go” model where customers pay per class or set of classes. We noticed that people like to go to different places on different days so this model provides them with this flexibility. They don’t want to commit to a monthly membership. Price per class is AED120 ($33) but the bigger package you buy, the less cost per session it ends up being.

Eiffe: From a business perspective, the model of classes versus big gym is a very good one because it means you are using a lot less space and therefore paying a lot less rent. Also, there is minimal equipment needed and we can fit a lot of people into a small space (pre-Covid of course) and charge quite a lot per visit comparatively.

How has the market response changed from when you opened versus nowadays?

Eiffe: At first, we had a battle where we were not just trying to market ourselves, we were also trying to educate the consumers since specialised boutique spaces for fitness classes were not com-mon in the UAE back then. This has completely changed and our business model is trending.

Gray: The market has really changed in that millennials prioritise wellness. They prioritise experience over things and what we offer is an experience.

Can you walk us through your funding journey?

Eiffe: In terms of funding we’ve had an initial investment and since then no funding. We’ve grown organically and opened another site in Manila, the Philippines, just over a year ago, also through organic growth. We were working very hard in 2019 and we had two locations signed in Dubai for 2020 and then Covid hit. One of them is still going on but the other has been halted.

We wanted to grow big and we will need funding for that but, for now, we’ve put a pause button on our growth plans because of the whole situation. We are waiting until we see some visibility in the market before we decide how to proceed.

What are your priorities for the next five months?

Gray: The priority is to keep this location doing amazing and building up to where we were pre-Covid. Obviously, we took a big hit when we went to zero income overnight and when we re-opened people were reluctant to come back in at first – until they got a grasp of the safety protocols we are reinforcing that is.

Eiffe: In one word, the plan for the next five months is survival. Having been around for five years, the few months leading up to the lockdown were our best so that was the worst timing. Now, I would say we are 30 percent of what we were back then. This is because the market is down, lots of people are still scared, many have left and so on.

How did you adapt your business model to coronavirus and maintain contact with your clients during lockdown?

Eiffe: It was challenging because we did not know what was going to happen, we didn’t know whether there would be any demand for gyms or if the whole industry was going to collapse.

It did not help that everyone was hyper-online offering online classes and virtual training sessions, which would make you wonder why clients would go back to paying for fitness experiences when they were getting virtual free ones.

Thankfully that did not affect us. The main reason is that we are a social lifestyle brand more than a pure fitness brand.

Gray: You can’t get the kind of experience we provide online. There’s a happy vibe you get here where you become part of a community of like-minded people.

What advice would you give someone who wants to start their own business?

Eiffe: You need to be spectacularly dedicated to start your own business, I think a lot of people don’t realise that.

Gray: You have to be hugely passionate to the point that you are almost obsessive.