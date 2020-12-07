Women-led diversity start-up secures $200,000 in pre-seed angel investments

Diversly.io, a women-founded tech platform which is scheduled to be available in Dubai next year, has secured pre-seed investments of $200,000, despite the coronavirus-related worldwide economic downturn.

Funding for the company, which aims to tackle the global problem of a lack of inclusion faced by under-represented groups in the workplace, was secured through eight angel investors.

The investment will be used to “build an affordable, accessible means for businesses everywhere to automate, manage, track and improve their workplace diversity through hiring tools, analytics and just-in-time training,” said Helen McGuire, CEO and co-founder of Diversly.io.

Incorporated in Singapore, Diversely.io is already working with MEMAC Ogilvy and Richemont Group MENA, and has “key Middle East investors involved”, according to a statement.

“With this investment, we’ve already started work on our product, having hired our tech team in Vietnam,” said CPO and co-founder Hayley Bakker.

“Our first priority is the build of our Job Description Analyser, which uses scientific research from our partners at The University of Nottingham to recognise, reduce and replace biased-language in job descriptions in order to reach broader demographics and attract under-represented groups. But that is just the beginning of our vision,” she added.

Diversely is currently in beta – the initial or testing phase of a start-up – working predominantly with scaling tech companies with a regional or global footprint in the Middle East and Asia, and will launch its products officially in the second quarter of 2021.