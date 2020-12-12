How a Dubai-based start-up is helping families declutter

Two-month-old startup Toyit provides a solution for an issue encountered by most parents across the globe, that of outgrown children’s items.

It was only after he became a parent himself that Sherif Dahan, co-founder and CEO of Toyit, realised this was a gap in the market he could tap into.

“The idea for Toyit came from when we had our daughter and experienced how cluttered a home can get when you have a kid; it’s basically cluttering on steroids,” said Dahan.

This is a common problem every young family encounters often causing them to end up throwing the items away, he explained.

“95 percent of toys are made of plastic which is unrecyclable. So when you keep such toys in circulation, either by donating them to charity or selling them, you are keeping them from going to trash and ending up in the sea one day,” said Dahan.

Toyit enables families to sell their children’s used items or donate them to charity in an easy and efficient manner. It also allows schools and corporates to come on board and have their own private community where they can do the same without being on a public platform, said Dahan.

Sherif Dahan, co-founder and CEO of Toyit

“Through Toyit, participating families, schools and corporates are exposed to charities they might not have known about otherwise. It can be part of a company’s CSR,” he added.

Toyit is currently only available in the UAE but Dahan said they have plans to expand to Saudi Arabia and Egypt. “From there, we hope to go global someday because, again, the concept appeals to every family and every company,” he said.

For now, Toyit, which is boot-strapped so far, is focusing on its marketing in order to attract VCs and investors.

“VCs and investors need to see that things are happening and that there is traction before they think of investing so this what we are focusing on now,” explained Dahan.

Toyit plans to monetise through advertising and the introduction of paid services in the next six to nine months.

Speaking of the role in5, Dubai Internet City’s platform for start-ups and entrepreneurs, had in Toyit’s development, Dahan said: “in5, as part of Internet City, allowed us to pitch our idea and were very supportive from the start. They made it easier and affordable to set up a business; for a startup that is bootstrapped, that makes a lot of difference.”