How a 28-year-old Saudi entrepreneur turned loss into success

A renowned Saudi Arabian entrepreneur has revealed how an early financial loss motivated her to succeed and has encouraged more women to step outside of their comfort zones.

Adwa Al Dakheel – who, at 28 years old already wears the multiple hats of stock trader, CEO, writer, entrepreneur, pilot and musician – said being the best version of herself drives all her efforts.

“What made me enter the business world was my obsession with financial independence. In 24 hours, I was able to turn $1,000 into $2,800. But then, in 48 hours, the profit went into negative $128. This loss motivated me to try again and be the best in this field,” said Al Dakheel.

“What drives me is that the more effort I put in, the closer I get to becoming the best version of myself. We all have untapped inner strength and power; all we need to do is find it and unleash it to the fullest,” she added.

Al Dakheel was speaking as part of luxury automotive Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE’s new inspirational campaign featuring her along with two other determined and driven women from the Gulf region.

The campaign, #DriveDefinesHer, marks the upcoming release of the new Panamera in the Middle East early next year. It shines a spotlight on the three women by showcasing their aspirational stories through video while encouraging other women in the Middle East to pursue careers in male-dominated professions.

“Staying in our comfort zone limits our potential. Flying was a personal accomplishment of mine, especially as a woman,” said Al Dakheel.

“Female empowerment begins from within: you have a gift and that is the chance to invest in yourself, day after day, and to be the best version you can be,” she continued.

Al Dakheel, who is also the CEO of Falak Business Hub, her trip with the United Nations to Bangladesh in 2017 changed her perception about money completely.

“I felt that money became a tool I can use to help create an impact for people in need. With my latest venture, Falak Business Hub, we were able to create 115 jobs in Saudi Arabia across several new businesses,” said Al Dakheel.

Al Dakheel advises aspiring young entrepreneurs to “work smarter not harder”. “With every challenge I face, I ask myself: are you just busy or are you productive? Are you working right or are you working hard?” she said.

“My love for adventure is what wakes me up every day and the opportunity to always experience something new. So if I were to sum up who I am, I’m an adventurer,” said Al Dakheel.

Porsche Middle East launched its campaign with Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja, followed by Al Dakheel, and with Kuwait architect Hend Almatrouk rounding up the series.