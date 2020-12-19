Inside the UAE start-up for which coronavirus lockdown was a ‘silver lining’

Launched in October, Inkopia has a mission to bring the walls of your home or workspace to life through inspiring photography.

A unique end-to-end service, inkopia ensures each customer receives a personalised, one-of-a-kind end product every time, by offering an extensive range of options and specifications, from print and framing right through to delivery and installation

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, co-founder and director Jenny Moore revealed why the coronavirus-enforced lockdown came at a perfect time.

When did you come up with the idea of Inkopia or realise there was a gap in the market for the business?

The inspiration for Inkopia was the brainchild of Richard Sanders. He was refurnishing his home and throughout the process became aware of the excessive costs that suppliers and retailers were charging for home wall decor; in particular, acrylic prints sold in retail stores. As the managing director of a print firm he knew the actual costs could be significantly lower.

When speaking with friends he noted that many of them struggled to find the right picture; there just didn’t seem to be the choice available locally of good quality high res prints (art or photography). He also discovered that friends could not find frames to suit their style.

To compound this, there was not one company that was providing a good selection of images and frames, meaning you had to first source the image from one shop and then find another shop that would do the framing.

This is when he saw a gap in the market.

After researching the idea in more depth Richard realised there was an opportunity for a new business that not only offered a selection of amazing images, but also the printing of those images in various formats that customers would want on their walls, with a good choice of modern frames, all of which would then be delivered as one final product direct to door.

What is your business plan?

Inkopia aims to bring blank spaces to life through inspiring photography, for residential and commercial spaces, through its online platform.

E-commerce is one of the fastest growing industry sectors in the UAE and Inkopia intends to capatalise on the success of online retail to make photography accessible for its customers by providing a quick and easy way to select, order, deliver and install desirable photography wall art prints.

From the comfort of their sofa a customer can order from our website to their wall at just the click of a button.

Each of Inkopia’s products is totally bespoke, tailored by each customer for their own space; no two products, from the main product lines (professional or personal photographs), will end up the same. Different print formats, different frame colours, different sizing, all result in a unique end product.

Prints can be framed and printed on canvas, acrylic or aluminium formats. Customers can also upload their own photographs for printing and framing or “go bespoke” if they want something bigger or in a different frame or colour.

Photography is sourced and exclusively selected from photographers who have a keen eye for attractive and inspiring images. While we have affordable priced photography, we also include limited print and exclusive ranges according to the quality of offering. Categories available online range from urban landscapes, such as the Dubai skyline, to abstract creations.

There will be something for everyone who likes to create an atmosphere or start a conversation in his or her home or office.

We have built a user-friendly and appealing website totally focused on the customer experience from start to finish. A smooth transition from one section to another and clear transactional checkout process is essential to engage and inspire customers and to ensure that purchasing their unique product is simple, even with the multiple options available to them.

Customer experience has been our focus not just while building inkopia.com but also in our interactions personally with customers. This is ingrained throughout our internal processes, our branding and online engagement, the quality of each handmade product and installation team procedures.

Is the company bootstrapped or have you raised capital from investors? Can you take us through your funding journey?

Inkopia has three co-founders and shareholders, each who has invested in the business through personal funding. Each of us brings a different skill set to the business and we aim to utilise these to build the company.

Richard is the managing director of a print business involved in key client accounts and managing production from concept through to delivery.

Aimee is the creative mind who has built numerous brands and websites from a design and technical perspective. I am the business and marketing strategist who has helped brands promote to their target markets while achieving ROI.

Together the three of us have the perfect blend of skills to set up with minimal costs; we have the capabilities of (most of!) the key functions of a business (sales, production, marketing, creative, technical) between us to be able to build the foundations and operate without external investment and minimal outsourcing.

How has the business managed during the global pandemic?

Richard initially approached Aimee and myself in 2018 with the idea for the business. While the business plan was written, customer preferences researched and operational processes drawn out in the summer of that year, each of us have our own businesses to action on a daily basis. Life got in the way.

Although lockdown was the result of an awful global virus, for Inkopia it came as a bit of a silver lining. A solid block of time was desperately needed to achieve a jump in progress on the website and therefore push the business forward.

This time at home meant that Aimee could focus on developing the website without distractions and to fully immerse herself in the mammoth of an online photography destination that she was about to create.

Inkopia.com is a complex beast that is the result of 18 months of development with the last six months of full-time hard graft. Not many have built this kind of e-commerce site; some elements that we thought would be simple have proven to be quite challenging, especially when it comes to external input.

We have overcome so many hurdles during this time, through a lot of trial and error, bugs, crashes and other gremlins.

We wanted the website and the processes that make it function smoothly to be as automated as possible; this means having a front end website that looks super simple, even though the back end is super complex.

We have given ourselves a hard task and sometimes wish we had just built a simple e-commerce site without multiple variables and functionality, but this should prove more efficient in the long term, not just for us but also for our customers and photographers.

Without the lockdown and the following time of social distancing and working from home we would not have launched in 2020.

What are your expansion plans?

Our immediate plan is to onboard more photographers and build up the choice of wall art on the site for customers. We aim to offer much more choice across genres and styles and this will feed into our curated selections, themes, inspiration pages and more.

In line with this, while we are supporting the photography community to promote their art through our site, we hope to expand on this in the future and do more to showcase local wall art through collaborations, events and partnerships.

Whilst we are currently focusing on Dubai, we have operational capacity across the emirates. With the borders slowly opening with Abu Dhabi and Oman, providing a service beyond the UAE will hopefully be our next step.

Importantly, however, first we need to bed in our current offering, ensure our operations are running smoothly from web to wall with our primary market, as promised to our customers and to ourselves, so that this is a smooth and efficient system locally before we run in other markets.

What is your pricing strategy?

Our pricing model is to keep costs as low as possible (minimal overheads and outsourcing key functions supports this) and in turn maintaining affordable and realistic pricing for our customers. Providing pricing that is attractive is key to our strategy to open opportunities for all potential customers and ensure accessibility.

We will have some limited editions or images that cost more than others and their exclusivity will be promoted as desirable aspirational items.

Our photographers are offered extremely fair terms and as such they choose their own rates from a band of levels, which are reflected in our overall costs.

What is the best advice anyone has ever given you?

Expect the worst, hope for the best. It’s more of a motto really! This embeds a sense of aspiration, while ensuring that you plan in detail for every scenario. I apply this to most situations – what’s the worst that can happen?