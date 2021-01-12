Why more support is still needed for women-led start-ups in the UAE

The e-commerce boom witnessed last year is one of the factors driving positive growth for Dubai’s start-up ecosystem in 2021, according to the president of TiE in the emirate.

The Dubai chapter of TiE, a global organisation which fosters entrepreneurship, was launched in 2003 and its president, Ashish Panjabi, believes several factors have come together over the years to place start-ups in a strong position moving forward.

In an interview with Arabian Business, Panjabi explained that one area which still needs support in the UAE is women entrepreneurship.

This is one reason why TiE Dubai has brought the TiE Women global initiative, a competition for women-led start-ups, to the MENA region, said Panjabi. In the global finale, which will be held in Dubai on January 14, 26 start-ups will compete for a $100,000 price as well as mentorship support.

How has UAE’s start-up ecosystem developed since TiE was launched in 2003?

I would say we were a region of consumers but are gradually moving to become one of producers and creators.

This is due to a few key areas. One has been the increased investment the region has witnessed in terms of technology and telecom infrastructure. This has brought down a lot of the barriers to entry for a lot of start-ups.

The other area has been the fact that licensing regulations have been easing out and the number of free zones has increased over the years.

Also, the education system has been evolving. Years ago, it was designed to train students for jobs in the government or the oil and gas industry. If you look at it today, the big emphasis has been on science, technology, engineering and maths or STEM topics.

With that, you start to see the creative side come in and the creative economy starts to develop as a lot of these graduates become equipped with ideas on what they could be developing.

We’re also a younger region which I think is one of the big benefits that we have. You’ve got a population that wants to create and do things.

The governments realise there are not enough jobs in the public sector for all those youth, and the oil economy is obviously not what it used to be, so they start thinking of other areas to support and develop.

What are the main changes when it comes to investments in start-ups?

I think what has changed is the investment landscape has widened out as well, although I wouldn’t compare it with the West just yet as start-ups have a lot more access to capital there.

Our advantage is that start-ups on their first round of funding have a much wider network of friends and families they can access. The easiest place to get money at that stage is from friends and family and I think, with the culture over here, this has been one thing that worked out well for a lot of people.

What has started to develop is a more structured investment landscape with regional private equity firms, VC firms and family offices looking to invest in start-ups.

Following the success stories that have come out of the region, such as souk.com or Careem or any of these big ventures, a lot of the family offices realised that they missed out on an opportunity, seeing as the investors in these ventures were from the West.

So I think that that willingness to invest back in the region is starting to grow; that pride of investing in a business over here is starting to emerge.

What are the challenges that women entrepreneurs in the UAE face?

The number of women in STEM in our part of the world is relatively high as a percentage compared to the West. These women are graduating and starting to get their feet wet so I see a lot of potentials ahead of them.

The fact is, however, that there is still a skew in terms of where the investment goes. This is because the people deciding on the investments, generally, tend to be male and may not appreciate the opportunity when a female-created investment plan is presented to them.

It’s a pity, but I think it’s one of those areas where if you have more women involved in the decision-making process, on investment boards and committees, then you start to see a change happen.

So how do we get more women involved in such spaces?

The idea is to have more women talking to each other and networking in that way.

One of our objectives at TiE Women is to get a lot of these entrepreneurs together in one space. So for example, when we ran our competition we had over a hundred entries from across the MENA region.

I was talking to one of our judges about the previous round of the competition and she told me she had discovered some fantastic women-led start-ups that she is still in touch with and buying products from. This is what happens when you start to give women entrepreneurs a platform.

What is the impact of having more women-led start-ups on the economy?

Having a female co-founder within a business actually increases the chances of further investment in many cases. It also helps solidify the business plan because it gives you a little more diversity in thought, in presenting the idea and at the strategic level. A lot of businesses that have females in leadership positions are realising this and I think this space will only grow bigger.

At the moment, only 14 percent of start-ups in the MENA region have got a female founder which is very low. I think the more we start to see female-founded businesses coming up the ranks, the more they get inspired, and the more support they give as well.

The other big thing which has happened is at the university level where a lot of the universities in the last two years have had to start investing in incubating small businesses, as a requirement from the Ministry of Education. As a lot of the students at the university level are female, they are going to get that opportunity from there and I think that only starts the process.

What are the areas where you see the potential for start-up growth in 2021?

Obviously, anything to do with e-commerce has done well. The big challenge for e-commerce pre-Covid was you didn’t have the economies of scale; there weren’t enough people who would be willing to try things online and now we’re in a different situation where that has changed.

We’ve seen that with the “last mile” delivery networks which have started to expand and improve. We’re seeing that with a lot of the payment gateways and the payment options that are starting to come up.

We’ve seen it with F&B where there’s been huge disruption with dark kitchens or cloud kitchens and with virtual brands.

The fact is you don’t need a shop anymore, you need an Instagram account and you can start selling. I think what we will start to see as well are a lot of people developing a side hustle.

One of the best ways to encourage entrepreneurship is to start something on the side as a hobby; that hobby eventually becomes your passion and your passion becomes a business in the longer term.