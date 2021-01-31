How a UAE-based start-up is helping tailors survive virus hardship

When the daughter of the head of regional textiles giant The Regal Group saw that tailors in her father’s company were struggling to make ends meet during coronavirus, she decided to take their work online.

Arshia Shroff founded the e-commerce platform The Lumière Co as an off-shoot brand of The Regal Group, albeit with a “completely separate entity which caters to a new and diversified audience”.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Shroff discusses how demand has been to date, her expansion plans for the brand and the challenges of being a woman in the traditionally male-dominated industry of fabrics and textiles.

When and how did you come up with the idea of The Lumière Co?

The Lumière Co initially started off as a community project which I launched as a means of helping Regal’s tailors sustain their income during the Covid 19 lockdown. I designed and created personalised accessories with the help of these tailors which I would then gift to my friends and family.

The response we received was overwhelmingly positive, which led to us selling our products through Borders, Daiso, Mumzworld and many more online and retail stores.

Seeing this high demand for customisable products that are made locally and use premium quality material, I decided to scale the project up to something much bigger and thus, the concept for The Lumière Co was born.

How has the demand been so far?

The Lumière Co is still a very young business, so it is quite early on for us to accurately gauge growth figures. For the first three months, when we were selling our products through the other retailers instead of our own website, we had a 100 percent growth rate consistently month-on-month, which is why we then decided to grow the business.

Since the pandemic hit, consumers have become hyper-aware of the repercussions of the fast fashion industry. They are more inclined now towards buying and supporting smaller designers or businesses which definitely gave us an upper hand. Nearly 90 percent of our products are made in-house which allows us to produce in small, made-to-order batches to avoid any unnecessary waste.

How did you raise money to start your company?

Most of our initial investment actually came from the margins we made during the initial stages of the business where we were creating a small line of personalised accessories for the community and the main aim was to help local tailors sustain their incomes.

We then tested the product on third-party websites like Mumzworld, Joi Gifts, and Amazon and were met with a high demand. Everything we made, we reinvested into officially starting The Lumière Co and building the e-commerce platform.

How did you adapt to the coronavirus crisis?

The whole business is an adaptation to the pandemic! The family business, Regal Fabrics, already had a very strong and respected retail presence. However, when the pandemic hit, we noticed that our customers, especially the younger generation, preferred shopping online from the comfort of their homes and getting everything delivered to their doorstep at the click of a button.

Before the pandemic, we had long-term plans to switch towards an online marketplace with a key focus of sustainability. Once the lockdowns began, however, everything was expedited, and we moved quickly to creating something to cater to this new consumer behaviour and audience.

As a woman entrepreneur, did you face challenges? How did you overcome these?

It is definitely hard to enter the textile industry in the UAE especially because it remains mostly male-dominated. However, I have noticed that things are changing now, and I think the business ecosystem is more open to strong female business figures thriving.

From my experience and research alone, there are so many amazing women in the local start-up scene, who I look up to, and are very inspiring for other young female entrepreneurs like myself.

What really helped me in my journey and for people to take me seriously was going in with immediate proof of business from the get-go. After the community project went live, I did a deep dive into the landscape, consumer behaviour and also dissected every piece of feedback our products received.

Keeping everything in mind, I then came up with a business plan which was backed with solid data which helped me strengthen my business case.

What is your expansion plan?

After strengthening the business locally, I want to eventually look into having a brick-and-mortar retail location, but this entirely depends on how consumer behaviour changes after the pandemic has settled and if retail remains omnipresent.

Another option I would consider, instead of a dedicated store, is to have pop-ups or booths in different stores which will allow our customers to touch and feel our products and experience them first-hand.

Additionally, I want to expand the business across the MENA region and eventually to the UK where there is also a growing focus on more eco-friendly, honest brands.

What is the best advice anyone has ever given you?

The best piece of advice I was given was: “Even if you fail, you will learn much more than if you never try”.

Setting up a business of my own was such a big learning experience for me. It was definitely nothing like what I’ve learnt in school or through books and it definitely came with its own set of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world.

So, if there’s anyone out there scared to take the leap and do something they have always wanted to do, be it starting a business or a YouTube channel, learning a new skill, anything at all, just do it! Even if it doesn’t work out in the way you expected, you will learn so much that will fuel your future career and personal growth.