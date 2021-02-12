Revealed: how Abu Dhabi’s tech start-up hub has defied the pandemic

Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has announced it has selected more than 100 start-ups to join its community, raising AED185 million ($50.4 million) in capital for the new businesses since its launch in March 2019.

Hub71 is a flagship initiative of Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi’s accelerator programme driving the emirate’s development through investing in business, innovation and people.

Despite the challenging economic environment caused by the global pandemic, Hub71 said its community expanded from 35 start-ups in January 2020 to 102 start-ups a year later, representing 191 percent growth.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chairman of Hub71, said: “Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem has arrived and as world events have dictated, it’s at the right time and the right place. We have an unrelenting commitment to collaborate with our partners and enhance our technology hub, remaining steadfast in capturing more of the world’s top entrepreneurial talent to support their growth globally from a stable, safe, and open business environment.

“Now more than ever, we believe innovation and technology is our future and we will continue to support the growth of Hub71 from Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

According to Hub71’s first Impact Report, its international community of 209 tech founders originate from 43 countries, with 18 percent women and 15 Emirati founders.

Since Hub71’s launch, its community has facilitated job creation for start-ups, which have onboarded 250 team members with further plans to hire 340 people over the next 12 months.

The global tech ecosystem’s popular Incentive Program has supported almost 250 start-up employees, having secured more than 2,100 applications since its launch.

Hub71 surpassed the 100-start-up milestone after selecting 27 start-ups out of 127 worldwide applicants to its final cohort of 2020. They included Hub71’s first start-ups from Israel, South Korea, Czech Republic and Nigeria.

Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71

Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71, said: “Our way of life has changed remarkably over the past year and it’s because of the vision laid out by Abu Dhabi’s leadership that Hub71 has gained a first movers’ advantage on cultivating a vibrant and diverse tech community that harnesses innovation to meet the evolving demands of today’s society.

“We set out to reach 100 start-ups by the end of 2020 and achieved it through hard work, perseverance and a clear vision to drive innovation and business growth.”