Emirati SMEs to get more support to secure vital financing

Aafaq Islamic Finance and Dubai SME has announced a programme to support Emirati SMEs in securing much-needed funding in the wake of coronavirus.

Through the Osool programme, Emirati SMEs and entrepreneurs will have access to competitive financing solutions that offer attractive profit rates, flexible payment plans, minimum documentation and quick processing, and thus “achieve stability in a volatile market scenario”, according to a statement issued by Aafaq Islamic Finance.

The company provides a wide range of Sharia-compliant banking products and services to corporate and retail clients.

“This will give SMEs another way to get access to capital and finance. To come up with a new product during such a time of pandemic is a great and brave initiative which resembles the way we think in Dubai,” said Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, the agency of Dubai Economy which fosters a competitive SME sector in an interview with Arabian Business.

Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME

“This is how we operate. Yes there is a pandemic but we will get through it and we will still innovate and come up with products and ideas like this,” he continued.

The only requirements for businesses to benefit from Osool is for them to be operational for a minimum of three months and to be Emirati, although a spokesperson for Aafaq Islamic Finance said they would consider expanding it to non-Emirati SMEs at a later stage.

“The SME sector is the driving force of any economy. We support the vision of our leadership and the government in empowering entrepreneurs and creating a conducive business environment. Our new program Osool, designed for Emirati SMEs is all about facilitating access to easy and flexible financing solutions for SMEs and entrepreneurs, thus helping them to take their business to new heights,” said Rashid Mahboob Al Qubaisi, CEO of Aafaq Islamic Finance.

Two SMEs have already received funding from Osool, as part of a pilot run, and demand is expected to be significant following Monday’s media launch, said the spokesperson.

Rashid Mahboob Al Qubaisi, CEO of Aafaq Islamic Finance

Finance through Osool is given for SMEs to either buy new assets or use for their working capital and starts at AED50,000 going up to AED3 million in cash financing.

“The partnership between Aafaq Islamic Finance and Dubai SME will continue to lead to effective strategies and plans focused on innovation and creating a business environment where novel ideas are nurtured and transformed into successful projects capable of contributing towards the growth of our country and its economy,” said Al Qubaisi.

SMEs in Dubai today represent 99.2 percent of the total companies operating in the emirate and about 51 percent of the total workforce contribute 46 percent to the emirate’s GDP, according to Aafaq’s statement.

The new initiative comes after the UAE was ranked first in the in Middle East and fourth worldwide in the Global Entrepreneurship Index (GEI) 2020 earlier this month.

According to the index produced by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, the UAE moved up one place from the previous year and outperformed many of the major global economies such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.

The UAE also achieved advanced rankings in many of the sub-indicators including being ranked second in how the country responded to the coronavirus pandemic and and its impact on the entrepreneurial sector. It also ranked high on its entrepreneurial infrastructure and R&D.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, said that the achievement was a matter of “great pride”, and “indicates the success of national efforts made over the past decade to develop the country’s entrepreneurship sector”.