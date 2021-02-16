Why the appetite to invest in MENA tech start-ups will only grow further

The appetite to invest in tech start-ups across the MENA region shows no signs of abating and will only increase further, according to Khaled Talhouni, managing partner at Dubai and Riyadh-based venture capital firm Nuwa Capital.

Investment in tech firms has been increasing in the Gulf as governments in the region step up efforts to steer their economies away from oil. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which has bet on companies such as Uber Technologies and Jio Platforms, is expected to spend as much as $40 billion in the oil-rich kingdom throughout 2022.

Talhouni told Arabian Business: “Overall, as you can see, globally technology is being supercharged as a segment. Technology is all-pervasive across everything, it’s not a discreet sector any more, so I think the allocation towards ‘tech’ in different stages is only going to increase significantly, even in advanced markets.

“We’re starting from a position where, even like-for-like compared to similar emerging markets, we’re still at a much smaller availability of capital. I think we’re still very early.”

He said he believes the region will continue to reap the rewards of successful start-ups such as Careem, which was sold to Uber for $3.1 billion in 2019; and the sale of Souq.com to Amazon in 2017 for $580 million.

He said: “I think what’s interesting is you have this multiplier effect which is that, as you have larger, sizeable, positive outcomes in technology companies like Careem or Souq or Property Finder, a lot of these companies introduce alumni, who leave those companies, not really to other corporate jobs, they’ve been bitten by the bug as it were, so they’re all forming their own companies.”

Nuwa Capital, created a year ago by Talhouni, Sarah Abu Risheh and Stephanie Nour Prince, has raised $75 million to deploy in tech start-ups across the MENA region as well as Turkey, Pakistan and sub-Saharan Africa.

Most of the proceeds raised in the Nuwa fund comes from Saudi family business and corporate groups, including the Al Faisaliah Group.

(From left), Nuwa Capital founders Khaled Talhouni, Sarah Abu Risheh and Stephanie Nour Prince

“We didn’t set out to set up the firm and the fund because of the pandemic and Covid, we started right before that, but then I think that just deepened our resolve and showed us that this is a great time to build something new,” said Talhouni.

The multi-stage investors are eyeing up opportunities between Seed and Series B rounds of funding, with investment ranging from $250,000 up to $7m, according to Talhouni.

Abu Rished, partner at Nuwa Capital, added that the main areas of focus lie in Software as a Service (SaaS), direct-to-consumer – ecommerce with a private label angle; and rapidly digitising industries (RDI).

She said: “As the appetite of corporates to meaningfully work with start-ups increasingly develops, we will be witnessing more pronounced changes across the regional ecosystem and seeing more start-ups reaching escape velocity.”

Prior to closing the fund, the team has invested in several regional companies, including Eyewa, Homzmart and Flexxpay and is set to announce further investments in the coming weeks.

Talhouni admitted there will be a particular focus on Saudi Arabia. “Saudi Arabia is emerging as the fastest growing ecosystem. What’s happening today in Saudi Arabia is incredible, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime generational change,” he said.

“We see so many companies come out of there whereas two years ago there was virtually nothing. I think we have seen a massive shift and a real unlocking of energy.”